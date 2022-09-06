Who Will Shine for Hogs, Gamecocks in Win?

We analyze which players will have big games if either teams win

FAYETTEVILLE – After pouring through the tape multiple times, it's become pretty evident who on either Arkansas or South Carolina will have big games if either team pulls out the win.

If Arkansas wins it's going to be a huge day for Landon Jackson, Terry Hampton and Jordan Domineck up front on defense.

One of the early keys will be to keep Spencer Rattler from getting into any kind of a rhythm. If the secondary can hold long enough for Arkansas to get pressure with its defensive line, Rattler has a tendency to get happy feet and make ill-advised throws.

Pressure can be gained on Rattler off the edge. South Carolina's linemen will do their best to at least carry the defender as deep as possible so Rattler can step up in the pocket to make the throw. If Arkansas edge rushers can get underneath their blocker from time to time or get help with pressure up the middle, Rattler can be forced into bad throws or sacks.

Quickness, especially on first step by Jackson and Domineck, will be imperative.

Actually getting to Rattler isn't a requirement. Getting close enough to make him feel it on a regular basis is enough to alter his game.

If either edge rusher is able to force Rattler forward while Hampton gets a push through the middle, it will be a long night for the Gamecocks' passing game.

Carolina is especially weak on the right edge of the offense, which creates a lot of potential for Jackson. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield appears to recognize the weakness and attempts to make up for it by pulling linemen to help out, but slow feet too tight to the line of scrimmage means a quick edge rusher can blow right by every time.

Arkansas has the horses. The only question is how willing is defensive coordinator Barry Odom willing to set them free early in the ball game to get a feel for whether this trend is legit or a fluke that can be simply chalked up to Game 1 miscues.

If South Carolina win, it will come down to special teams and a big game by wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

Saturday's game against Georgia State had it all on special teams. Punter Kai Kroeger is going to pin the Hogs deep with 50-yard punts and has the ability to plant a ball at the 1-yard line.

On punt return, the Gamecocks blocked and ran back two punts to finally put away the Panthers while nursing a 20-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Mix in a fake field goal that narrowly nabbed a first down on 4th & 5 early in the second quarter to set up 1st & Goal from the two which lead to a touchdown and you soon realize special teams is responsible for 22 of the Gamecocks' 35 points.

Without such huge plays, South Carolina may not have even won Saturday.

Arkansas will need every ounce of discipline and focus this weekend. Scott Fountain is going to earn his paycheck.

The other person who stands to have a good game should the Gamecocks come out on top is Jalen Brooks. Brooks is a big bodied receiver with soft hands.

Film indicates he's not as likely as most receivers to give up on a play. Because of his tenacity, he not only wears down defensive backs, but he extends plays and greatly increases the chance of getting something positive out of a busted play.

Whoever draws his number isn't going to have an easy night, but will need tremendous mental toughness to keep Brooks from contributing to an upset in this scenario.

