This is Clearly KJ Jefferson's Razorbacks Right Now

Quarterback has taken over showing maturity stepping up to leadership role

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It really was a simple thing a lot of Arkansas fans probably didn't notice Saturday. Our Kent Smith pointed it out in 5 Things ... on Sunday.

Or grasp, but I can guarantee you Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have seen it for awhile now.

Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders ripped off a 27-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, but it was called back because of a holding call on tight end Trey Knox.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson is tackled after running downfield in the season opening win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Quarterback KJ Jefferson's body language and actions showed how big of a leader he has become. He calmly went to the official and asked for an explanation, accepted it, then talked to Knox.

There were no more holding calls on Knox the rest of the game.

Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and a score in the 31-24 win over Cincinnati at Razorback Stadium to kick off a season with high expectations.

"Seemed to me like most every time we need him to win the game, he makes some kind of play," Pittman said later.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman sends a signal to the players during the season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Knox wasn't asked about the holding call. He was asked about his improved chemistry with Jefferson, who distributed the ball to several people.

But it was Knox that made the big catches for two touchdowns.

"He knows how to handle himself and handle the whole offense," Knox said later about Jefferson. "I know what he’s thinking and I know if he pulls the ball that he’s going to run right behind me, just those kind of things. It just makes playing so much easier."

Consistency at quarterback may have been the biggest problem during a revolving door of starters. Nobody wanted to take over the team.

In fairness, Jefferson was recruited to the Hogs by Chad Morris' staff. Recruiting really wasn't the problem in those two years, although it's not at the level Pittman has the machine running now.

With a lack of development, though, they were never going to see that growth.

When Pittman came during the chaos of 2020 around football and everything else in the world, he and Briles knew Jefferson wasn't ready to be thrown out there.

Feleipe Franks came in and showed him what to do and how to do it.

Jefferson took it from there and isn't looking back.

The results are showing on the field.

