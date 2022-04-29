4-Star O-line Prospect Lists Hogs as Finalist

FRISCO, Texas – Arkansas has made the Top 5 for offensive line target Connor Stroh.

The Wakeland High School (Frisco, TX) product included Arkansas along with Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Auburn.

Stroh has made three visits to Fayetteville, including two in the past few months. It was during a visit in the midst of a snowfall that shut down much of Northwest Arkansas that the idea of Arkansas being a finalist finally solidified.

“I knew I would include Arkansas in my top teams pretty early – specifically during the second trip because they went out of their way to make sure I knew I was a priority,” Stroh said.

I mean, Coach [Sam] Pittman and Coach Cody Kennedy are a no-brainer. [They’re] top-notch people and O-line coaches.

“This program is on the rise. Beautiful place and spirited fan base.”

Connor Stroh

Stroh’s increased size (6-7, 340), speed and footwork generated from a year of intense workouts following a year of recovery from a leg injury that got extended because of an advised wait-and-see approach early on by doctors that didn’t work out, has Arkansas looking at him as a highly versatile player who can solve a lot of needs should he sign.

“Coach Kennedy has gone out of his way to show me how he would see me fit in their offense with opportunities to develop at both tackle and guard,” Stroh said.

Perhaps the most unique, yet promising, note on Stroh is his ability to maintain focus on the mental aspect of the game. In addition to making sure he’s following through on the calls and getting to the second level when needed, he maintains a discipline that allowed him to go an entire season plus playoffs against 5A competition in one of the toughest districts in the state while not accumulating a single penalty.

Even after being out a full year and going without an offseason to get into shape or rebuild his strength, he was still able to put together devastating film as play after play he plows through defenders.

The additional work has bumped him into 4-star status on Rivals and into the Top 300 recruits at No. 245 and is expected to make sharp jumps in other recruiting services over the summer.

Stoh said he will now take his official visits and hopes to have a final decision by the end of June.

