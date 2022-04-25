Briles Lands Highly-Rated Quarterback Prospect

Skip to main content

Kendal Briles Lands Quarterback Commitment for 2023 Class

Malachi Singleton picks the Razorbacks, reportedly making third visit to Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has landed a commitment from a true dual-threat quarterback.

Malachi Singleton (6-1, 225) from North Cobb in Kennesaw, Georgia, announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday afternoon on CBSSports.com.

Singleton picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina State and other programs.

He visited the Razorbacks on Friday and Saturday with his mother and father. He also visited in March and for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 6.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the 2023 class. He is a composite three-star in the 247Sports.com averaged rankings and No. 24 signal-caller in the country.

Kendal Briles-Spring Practice

"The relationship I built with the coaches really helped with this decision," Singleton said making the announcement. "The offense coach Briles runs I think fits my play style perfectly, and they showed they wanted me from the beginning."

HawgSports.com reported Monday that Singleton is expected in Fayetteville on Friday for his third unofficial visit.

Singleton’s first visit was in early November for the Hogs’ win over Mississippi State and his second was last month at one of the Razorbacks’ prospect days.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL, ONE FORMER HOG JUMPS OUT

TAKE THE HOGS' TRIVIA QUIZ TO SEE HOW MUCH YOU REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE RAZORBACKS

WERE HOGS ABLE TO PULL OUT SERIES AGAINST AGGIES ON SUNDAY?

CAN ANYONE FIGURE OUT HOW TO OVERSEE NIL?

FORMER HOG FINALLY FINDS ROAD TO REDEMPTION

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Kendal Briles-Spring Practice
Football

Briles Lands Highly-Rated Quarterback Prospect

By allHOGS Staff2 minutes ago
Mataio Soli
Football

Two Leave Hogs; One Leaves Portal in Middle of Ocean

By Andy Hodges45 minutes ago
Ben Cheek talks with his father after an inning of pitching during morning action of the Cal Ripken U10 World Series tournament play at Gardens Park in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Baseball

Is It OK for a Youth Baseball Coach to Steal Signs?

By Kent Smith1 hour ago
Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel (29) reacts to the last out of the 12th inning against the Virginia Cavaliers during game nine of the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium. Arkansas defeated Virgina 4-3.
Hogs News

How Well Do You Know the Razorbacks?

By Kent Smith16 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Illinois State
Baseball

Hogs' Comeback Falls Just Short Against Aggies

By allHOGS Staff20 hours ago
Jack Swarbrick-Brian Kelly
Hogs News

Can Anyone Figure Out How to Enforce NIL?

By Andy Hodges23 hours ago
CJ O'Grady-
Football

Former Hog Finally Finds Road to Redemption

By Kent SmithApr 24, 2022
Brady Slavens
Baseball

Slavens, Morris Lift Hogs to Win Over Aggies

By allHOGS StaffApr 23, 2022