Catch Up on Razorback Football Before the SEC Kicks Off Next Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With SEC football technically cranking up next week, although SEC Shorts officially kicked it off Tuesday with its first video of the year, it's time to catch up Razorback fans who bolted for the hills to drown their tears in sweet tea after Ole Miss eliminated Arkansas from the College World Series.

In the true binge-worthy fashion that dominates summer entertainment, here are highlights of what you might have missed.

IS IT TIME TO SAY GOODBYE TO THESE 'RIVALRIES'?

With the SEC about to grow once again, conference officials shouldn't miss this opportunity to kill off rivalries that are rivalries in name only.

WHERE ARE THE HOGS PROJECTED TO GO BOWLING THIS YEAR?

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman Penn State coach James Franklin visit on the field before the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. (Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY Sports)

After a 9-win season and a trip to Tampa brought hope after three years wandering through the wilderness, how high is it OK for Razorback fans to aspire this year when it comes to bowls?

WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THE STORYLINES WILL BE NEXT WEEK IN ATLANTA

Have we already heard the biggest talking point at SEC media days, or is there another surprise waiting for the right coach to take the microphone before being released?

RANKING THE RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR THE 2022 SEASON

Which team will provide Sam Pittman's team its most pivotal moment that will change the season for better or worse?

WHERE DO ARKANSAS QUARTERBACKS RANK IN THE SEC THIS YEAR?

With so little known about the back-up situation, where do prognosticators rank the Razorback quarterback room?

ARKANSAS COACHES BUCKING ODDS IN RECRUITING

With so much NIL money being thrown about, how has the Razorback coaching staff continued to jockey back and forth with Georgia for the SEC's top recruiting class?

RECRUTING DAY 6: OKLAHOMA RECEIVER MAY BE MISSING PIECE TO UNSTOPPABLE OFFENSE

Catch up on our latest breakdown of 2023 recruits by looking back on the first six evaluations in our summer series.

SECOND QUARTER OF SEASON TO DETERMINE HOW FANS JUDGE 2022 FOOTBALL

While every game matters, the stretch between games five through eight will shape how fans view the season. But why?

