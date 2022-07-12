Skip to main content

Catch Up on Razorback Football Before the SEC Kicks Off Next Week

Biggest headlines of past few weeks prepare fans for conference media days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With SEC football technically cranking up next week, although SEC Shorts officially kicked it off Tuesday with its first video of the year, it's time to catch up Razorback fans who bolted for the hills to drown their tears in sweet tea after Ole Miss eliminated Arkansas from the College World Series.

In the true binge-worthy fashion that dominates summer entertainment, here are highlights of what you might have missed.

IS IT TIME TO SAY GOODBYE TO THESE 'RIVALRIES'?

Rocket Sanders

With the SEC about to grow once again, conference officials shouldn't miss this opportunity to kill off rivalries that are rivalries in name only.

Divider

WHERE ARE THE HOGS PROJECTED TO GO BOWLING THIS YEAR?

Sam Pittman-James Franklin-Outback Bowl

After a 9-win season and a trip to Tampa brought hope after three years wandering through the wilderness, how high is it OK for Razorback fans to aspire this year when it comes to bowls?

Divider

WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THE STORYLINES WILL BE NEXT WEEK IN ATLANTA

Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban

Have we already heard the biggest talking point at SEC media days, or is there another surprise waiting for the right coach to take the microphone before being released?

Divider

RANKING THE RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR THE 2022 SEASON

Cam Little-Miss State

Which team will provide Sam Pittman's team its most pivotal moment that will change the season for better or worse?

Divider
WHERE DO ARKANSAS QUARTERBACKS RANK IN THE SEC THIS YEAR?

KJ Jefferson-Missouri

With so little known about the back-up situation, where do prognosticators rank the Razorback quarterback room?

Divider

ARKANSAS COACHES BUCKING ODDS IN RECRUITING

Sam Pittman-Barry Odom

With so much NIL money being thrown about, how has the Razorback coaching staff continued to jockey back and forth with Georgia for the SEC's top recruiting class?

Divider

RECRUTING DAY 6: OKLAHOMA RECEIVER MAY BE MISSING PIECE TO UNSTOPPABLE OFFENSE

Kendal Briles-Spring 01

Catch up on our latest breakdown of 2023 recruits by looking back on the first six evaluations in our summer series.

Divider

SECOND QUARTER OF SEASON TO DETERMINE HOW FANS JUDGE 2022 FOOTBALL

Bo Nix

While every game matters, the stretch between games five through eight will shape how fans view the season. But why?

Divider

