Skip to main content

SEC Shorts Officially Kicks Off Football Season

Nothing gets the smell of fresh cut grass, sweat in the air like a comedy group having Vanderbilt dunk on potential conference suitors

SEC media days start next week, which means for some media outlets, this is essentially Week 0. 

Right out of the gate to kick off the season, the guys over at SEC Shorts have taken some of the lowest hanging of fruits and whipped together the finest mixed berry cobbler a southern homemade ice cream machine can help top. 

The sketch comedy team takes aim at schools trying their best to make the casting list for upcoming performances of the SEC sports seasons with Vanderbilt, Missouri and Texas A&M stealing the show. 

Divider

HOGS FEED:

WHERE ARE HOGS BEING PROJECTED FOR POSSIBLE BOWL PROJECTION?

WE DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT STORYLINES WILL BE NEXT WEEK IN ATLANTA

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

RANKING RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 SEASON

WHERE DO ARKANSAS QUARTERBACKS RANK IN SEC THIS YEAR?

BRADY TYGART GETS NATIONAL FRESHMEN RECOGNITION

DAVE VAN HORN NOT WORRYING ABOUT TRANSFER PORTAL

ARKANSAS COACHES BUCKING ODDS IN RECRUITING

Divider

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

SEC Shorts - Auditions to join the conference July 11, 2022
Football

SEC Shorts is Back!

By Kent Smith2 minutes ago
Rocket Sanders
Football

Could New SEC Organization Get Rid of Some Games Not Really a Rivalry?

By Andy Hodges2 hours ago
KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl
Football

Where Are Hogs Projected to Be Playing in Bowl Game Around New Year's?

By Andy HodgesJul 10, 2022
Sam Pittman-LSU
Football

With SEC Media Daze a Week Away, We Have No Idea What Storylines Will Develop

By Andy HodgesJul 10, 2022
Bumper Pool
Football

Ranking Each Game of the Razorback Football Schedule

By Kent SmithJul 9, 2022
KJ Jefferson-Spring Practice
Football

National Magazine's Lofty Ranking of Hogs QBs on Starter's Projections

By Andy HodgesJul 8, 2022
Brady Tygart-OSU NCAA Regional
Baseball

Hogs' Freshman Named D1 Baseball Freshman All-American

By allHOGS StaffJul 8, 2022
Cam Little-Miss State
Football

Another ‘Little’ Kicker Making a Solid 1/3 of Razorbacks' Game

By Andy HodgesJul 8, 2022