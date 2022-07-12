SEC Shorts is Back!

SEC media days start next week, which means for some media outlets, this is essentially Week 0.

Right out of the gate to kick off the season, the guys over at SEC Shorts have taken some of the lowest hanging of fruits and whipped together the finest mixed berry cobbler a southern homemade ice cream machine can help top.

The sketch comedy team takes aim at schools trying their best to make the casting list for upcoming performances of the SEC sports seasons with Vanderbilt, Missouri and Texas A&M stealing the show.

