Kamani Johnson rushed the field after football win so he knows how big it is

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's really just an exhibition game not many people will see, but it's still Texas.

That's enough to get Razorback fans pumped. The players feel it, too.

"This was circled on the calendar for sure," Kamani Johnson said Thursday afternoon. "I would be lying to you if I said we didn’t know what’s at stake and the opportunity we have."

The opportunity comes Saturday afternoon in Austin and it won't be televised. Somehow the Longhorn Network decided it wasn't worth the effort and is re-running the blowout over Oklahoma.

"We’re playing Texas," Johnson said. "For me and Devo, we got to experience our football team beating Texas, us rushing the field and all that stuff.

"We’ve got a couple guys from Texas, and I know how personal the game is for them."

The Hogs have stepped up preparations for this game. As Eric Musselman said in his part of of the press conference.

"I was hoping to give us a little bit more prep than what we’ve done," he said. "It will allow us to get a road trip. All this is in preparation for the regular season. Yes, this is an exhibition game, but also everybody’s got pride whenever you step out to compete."

It's really about the regular season, though.

"One team’s going to win and one team’s not going to win," Musselman said. "The one guarantee is that both teams will somehow figure out a way to get better after these 40 minutes of basketball."

For the players, though, it's starting to sound a little bigger.

"Our team is looking at this as a rivalry game, even though it’s an exhibition game," Johnson said. "That’s kind of how we’re preparing for it and how we’re going to play."

There will be a radio broadcast fans can hear at TexasSports.com. Tipoff for the game is 3 p.m.

