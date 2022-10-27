Named for top small forward in country, another talented freshman in spotlight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Award from the Naismith Hall of Fame.

It's another honor for what was Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman's 2022 class, ranked second in the country.

He was a McDonald's All-American and has been projected before ever playing a game as a first-round draft choice by several websites and the No. 12 pick from NBADraftRoom.com.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh looks to drive inside in the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Fans can participate in fan voting, starting Friday.

In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

For more information on the 2023 Julius Erving Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.

The winner of the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh passes the ball during the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates

*Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Timmy Allen (Texas)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Matthew Cleveland (Florida State)

Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

Leaky Black (North Carolina)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL

PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS

IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?

AUBURN HAS SO MANY ISSUES THAT ARKANSAS MAY NOT BE ONE

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN'S PROBLEMS PLUS DOWN PAYMENT FOR HOUSE TO SEE TENNESSEE-GEORGIA

DALTON WAGNER SET ON BEATING AUBURN JUST ONCE BEFORE HE GOES

LOW HYPE, HIGH RETURN: JOSEPH PINION WON'T BE OVERLOOKED

WHO IS THE LEADER OF THE BYE WEEK SUPPORT GROUP AT SEC ROLL CALL?

UNVEILING LATEST GROUP OF RAZORBACKS COULD BE TERMED STUNNING

EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FAN KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE

KJ JEFFERSON KEPT SHOULDER INJURY SECRET FOR FULL MONTH

SEC SHORTS SENDS ARKANSAS, SEC FOES IN FOR THERAPY SESSION

'BLACK ADAM' WINS RAZORBACK OFF-WEEK WITH BIG SWING AT MARVEL

GAME TIME SET FOR HOGS' FIRST HOME GAME IN OVER A MONTH AGAINST LIBERTY

HOGS' SCHEDULE LOOKS MORE DAUNTING AFTER PAST WEEKEND

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel