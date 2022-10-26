Hogs Coach Sam Pittman: Auburn ‘Is a Big Deal’ to Players

After losing to Tigers six straight years, road trip is personal for players

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn bumbled through a bye week that seems to get worse every day.

Arkansas rested and got some folks healthy.

At least Sam Pittman hopes so.

The Razorbacks are hopefully on a roll again getting to 4-3. If they got enough players off the list of walking wounded they should control the game Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The players are taking it personal as they said Tuesday after practice.

"It's a big deal to us," Pittman said Wednesday afternoon.

It's the best chance the Hogs may ever have at ending a six-year losing streak, but they'll have to go on the road and it's anybody's guess how the Auburn faithful show up with all the chaos going on this season.

Coach Bryan Harsin isn't on a hot seat. He's standing in the middle of a dumpster fire and apparently the only way he sees out of it is deny the shocking number of players that are leaving the program.

None of that really matters to Pittman, who is only going to stay focused on his team. You can bet the house, though, he's aware of the drama going on down on the Plains.

He has a team of people that scout the portal and it's looking every day like the Tigers could have a bunch of fairly well-regarded recruits in there soon.

You can watch Pittman's complete press conference on the game with Auburn that will be televised on the SEC Network and fuboTV. You can also hear the game online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

