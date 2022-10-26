Can Auburn's Bryan Harsin Get Any Focus on Razorbacks?

If Bryan Harsin isn't playing dumb he better be trying to figure out how to win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has a lot of things swirling around him this week and it isn't connected to Arkansas.

Now we are hearing reports from AuburnDaily.com the burdened Tigers coach is telling players that want to redshirt they can quit or transfer.

Considering Auburn has lost about half of the players they signed.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has said the Tigers coming back from a 21-0 deficit to Ole Miss last week to make it close before a 48-34 loss is proof they haven't quit.

"They play hard," he said Monday afternoon.

All the news of players leaving might change things this week. It will be interesting to see if they have just quit on the coaches and staff.

For his part, Harsin is playing dumb with the media.

From AuburnDaily.com:

"According to the source close to the Auburn football program, Harsin was refusing to allow players to request a redshirt without a medical reason for not playing. It was being referred to as "you play or you go", forcing players to prematurely give up on their 2022 season in order to not lose a season of eligibility."

If the report is accurate, it certainly sounds like a problem. In this day and age of the transfer portal, the Tigers could certainly lose more than half the team before the window opens in just a few weeks.

All of it has Harsin dancing like a ballerina.

As for "not knowing" about the report, either he doesn't have anyone keeping him informed of things, is playing dumb or just flat lying.

From the sound of things for the past few months, any or all of those are within the realm of possibility.

The one thing that is fairly certain is Saturday morning's game against the Hogs doesn't sound like the biggest issue they have.

How long the Tigers can continue down the muddy path with Harsin may de-rail the whispered plan to stick it out until they hire an athletics director.

It could just depend on how bad they get curb-stompe by the Hogs.

