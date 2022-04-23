Hogs Finalist for Shipment of "C4"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The bad news of losing a wide receiver commitment over the weekend was balanced out for the Arkansas Razorbacks with the announcement of running back Cedric Baxter, Jr.'s five finalists for his services.

The borderline 5-star running back from Orlando, Florida, who is considered the second best back in the country in some circles, listed Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami as his other finalists.

Baxter had informally hinted at his leaderboard by way of second visits that included family members. However, he had refrained from officially naming a Top 5, preferring to wait to see how he felt after more time at the schools he considered contenders.

The running back was in Fayetteville over the weekend for what was supposed to be a festive atmosphere celebrating all things Razorbacks that would be highlighted by a practice-themed "Spring Game." Unfortunately, weather caused the festivities to be cancelled, and the football showcase had to be moved indoors.

Still, the head coach Sam Pittman's coaching staff found a way to make a strong enough impression to sayin the running despite the setbacks.

Baxter ran for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns this past season over the course of 11 games. Coaches admire his hands in the passing game and deceptive speed.

