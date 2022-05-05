Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal, announcing his partnership with Lamborghini Austin on Instagram on Thursday.

The details of the partnership have not been released. This is the first known Texas NIL deal signed with the Austin dealership.

You can expect the Longhorn sophomore to arrive to practice and games in style now.

“When Dreams turn into Reality,” Robinson said in his Instagram caption. “God, I’m Grateful.”

This car deal comes shortly after Miami basketball transfer Nijel Pack reportedly signed a deal that earns him $800,000 over two seasons and a car. It seems like more car companies, and other companies using cars as incentives to sign, are starting to invest in college athletes.

Robinson previously signed deals with Raising Cane’s, C4 Energy, Centre, DAZN and Cameo.

In his second season at Texas last year, Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he had 26 catches for 295 yards and four more touchdowns. He was the leading Longhorns rusher, ahead of Roschon Johnson by over 500 yards.

The Longhorns finished seventh in the Big 12 rankings last season with a 5–7 record. Robinson will continue to play a big role on the team as he returns for his junior season.

