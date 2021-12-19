Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Saturday Gets Worse for Razorback Fans Following Arrest

    Hogs could potentially lose defensive end for Outback Bowl after arrest
    Author:

    The Arkansas Razorbacks might be down another player against Penn State in the Outback Bowl this New Year's Day.

    Defensive end Tre Williams, who burst into the national spotlight with a dominating performance against Texas early in the season, was arrested for a DWI last night. 

    Williams was officially booked at 1:50 a.m. by the Fayetteville police.

    Williams is responsible for six of Arkansas's 22 sacks on the season. He produced personal season highs twice with a pair of sacks against Texas A&M and another two against Mississippi State in key wins.

    Recommended Articles

    The Outback Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. and be carried on ESPN 2.

    Tre Williams
    Football

    Key Defensive Player Arrested Early Saturday Morning

    just now
    Eric Musselman-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    When Going Gets Tough, No Leader Steps Up

    3 hours ago
    Hunter Yurachek-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    What Did Hunter Say to Official?

    5 hours ago
    121821-Chris Lykes-Hofstra-opt-ah
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Lykes Says Hogs Caught Off Guard by Hofstra's Zone Defense

    12 hours ago
    Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman After Loss to Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Musselman Calls Out Lack of Leadership After Upset Loss to Hofstra

    12 hours ago
    JD Notae-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    Hofstra Puts Together Perfect Recipe to Pull Upset

    13 hours ago
    Sasha Goforth-UCA
    Women's Basketball

    An Easy Sweep of In-State Schools

    17 hours ago
    JD Notae-Oklahoma
    Men's Basketball

    Who Will Come Out on Top of Our Most Recent Power Rankings of Razorback Opponents?

    20 hours ago