Key Defensive Player Arrested Early Saturday Morning

Saturday Gets Worse for Razorback Fans Following Arrest
Hogs could potentially lose defensive end for Outback Bowl after arrest
The Arkansas Razorbacks might be down another player against Penn State in the Outback Bowl this New Year's Day.
Defensive end Tre Williams, who burst into the national spotlight with a dominating performance against Texas early in the season, was arrested for a DWI last night.
Williams was officially booked at 1:50 a.m. by the Fayetteville police.
Williams is responsible for six of Arkansas's 22 sacks on the season. He produced personal season highs twice with a pair of sacks against Texas A&M and another two against Mississippi State in key wins.
The Outback Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. and be carried on ESPN 2.