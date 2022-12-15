Who's Playing Linebacker in Practice Friday Will Answer Important Liberty Bowl Question

Kansas offensive scheme would be test for most experienced linebackers and Arkansas no longer has that

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After weeks of uncertainty, this Friday will provide a bit of clarity for fans when it comes to the Arkansas football program.

The media will get a chance to observe practice for the first time since the transfer portal settled down, which means a glimpse at who's left and how the Arkansas staff intends to use them.

In terms of getting ready to play Kansas, the position group that is most likely to determine the success of the Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl happens to be the one that has taken the biggest hit from a talent perspective – the linebackers.

After watching SEC teams the past several months, looking at Kansas on film feels like watching games on YouTube with the speed slowed down just a tad. However, what Kansas lacks in athleticism, it makes up in scheme.

With projected first round NFL draft pick Drew Sanders and the leading tackler in school history, Bumper Pool, gone, Arkansas is going to be young and inexperienced at linebacker in this game.

That's not a good match-up for all the eye candy Kansas throws at teams in the backfield.

This Jayhawk running game features unique sets, is creative in how it generates lead blockers and feels like it's moving in six directions at the same time.

For instance, against Iowa State, quarterback Jalon Daniels lined up in the shotgun with three backs stacked single file behind him about a yard apart.

The up back then motioned slightly to his left before the ball was snapped. This gave him momentum as a lead blocker.

The middle back charged straight toward the line of scrimmage and the tailback stepped to his left like he might be heading out for a sweep.

Meanwhile, the guard pulled the opposite direction of the flow and two receivers cut inside toward the area that will be vacated by the linebackers if they commit to the run.

That's a lot of reading and thinking in a split second.

Turns out those receivers were crashing down as blockers this time, which, if run enough times, will cause people to develop the habit of avoiding them, setting up play action later when they fake the blocks and, instead, continue on their crossing patterns.

The ball went to the middle back, although a fake and a screen to the tailback would have been open for a huge play. The pulling guard went head hunting for the linebacker with the middle back cutting against the grain into the hole created by that guard.

Daniels faked keeping the ball and sprinting left on an option, which is in the Kansas arsenal, with the tailback pretending to be his pitch man. Again, had the ball gone to the tailback on the option pitch, he would have only had green grass to take him down.

That up back who motioned slightly to his left also cut hard, providing an extra lead blocker to pick up the backside linebacker.

This one play sets up so much and is enhanced by the running ability of Daniels at quarterback.

Even with Sanders and Pool, this running scheme would be a difficult challenge.

Chris "Pooh" Paul is the future for Arkansas at linebacker and the sky is the limit for him. However, right now, his game has high elements of aggression. Typically that's a great thing for a linebacker.

However, in this case, it's an instinct he will have to fight. As for his partner on the other side, this might become a guessing game.

If Kansas plays this right, the Arkansas secondary will have to really step up its game because the linebackers won't be able to help nearly as much in coverage.

The good news is the Razorbacks will have had over a month to prepare for the scheme. Raw, natural talent typically wins out when time isn't as much of a factor in preparing for a unique style of play.

The bad news is that with all the disruption taking place in and around the program right now, there hasn't been as much time to dedicate to breaking it down and teaching the concepts in-depth. Even if as many hours are allotted as normal for typical bowl preparations, not having Barry Odom adding in his man hours and experience is a huge deficit.

Arkansas is going to need Paul to be a leader on and off the field next season. He and whoever his partner at linebacker will be are going to face a tremendous test right out the gate against Kansas in a few weeks.

As to who joins him to take this test? Hopefully, everyone finds out late Friday afternoon.

