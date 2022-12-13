Mississippi St. Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It has now been confirmed that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died at University of Mississippi Medical Center late Monday night.

"Coach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.



Leach, who was a candidate for the Arkansas job before taking the Mississippi State position, was transported from his home by ambulance early Sunday afternoon.

However, a tweet by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin led many to believe Leach had already passed.

"Truly loved him and every minute I was around him. Can't believe I was just hugging him a few weeks ago. Having coached with his former players and coaches they always said amazing things about him...I just keep hoping somehow it's not true. I can't picture not having the pirate around to text and laugh with." – LANE KIFFIN

That tweet was later taken down and removed by others who had retweeted it.

ESPN reported that Leach struggled with pneumonia throughout the season and a Mississippi State press release has indicated he died as a result of issues related to a heart condition, but an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by hospital officials or the local coroner.

It was against Mississippi State in Leach's first season that Sam Pittman's inaugural Razorback team ended a 20-game SEC losing streak during the conference games only 2020 COVID season.

Arkansas was able to survive the "Air Raid" offense again in 2021 as kicking problems kept Leach's prolific offense from coming away with the win in a 31-28 battle to see which team would walk out bowl eligible.

Leach finally got revenge this past season with a 40-17 win over the Hogs that saw his team rack up 568 yards of offense to stretch the Bulldogs' record to 5-2.

The Mississippi State coach was most known for his unique nature in the coaching world. He was a former rugby player who acquired a doctorate in law from Pepperdine University.

He helped Hal Mumme bring a prolific passing offense to the SEC while at Kentucky after his time watching Lavelle Edwards run a pass-heavy offense while a student at BYU in the late 70s and early 80s.

He was known to go off on tangents tied to anything but football. While he's most recently known for offering marriage advice during press conferences, perhaps his most famous tangent with the media involved a breakdown on pirates, which lead to his nickname, "The Pirate."

While he was a two-time college football Coach of the Year, the year that made him a superstar was an 11-1 coming out party at Texas Tech in 2008 when the Red Raiders reached No. 2 in the country after knocking off No. 1 Texas on a last second touchdown catch by Michael Crabtree.

That season, the only double-digit win season at Texas Tech since 1976, earned him the nickname Mad Scientist" and a feature on "60 Minutes."

Nothing captured the "Mad Scientist" moment more than when Leach sent an equipment manager to run down a contestant who came down from the stands and won free rent in a promotional kicking contest to offer him a spot as a kicker for the Red Raiders.

His different way of thinking created one of the most explosive offensive philosphies in history.

In 2004, his team trailed TCU 21-0 midway through the second quarter. By the time things were done, he walked away with a 70-35 win.

Later that year, his Red Raiders put up 70 again, this time in the greatest loss in Nebraska history, 70-10, at a time when the Cornhuskers were known for winning football.

In 2011, Leach was rumored in connection with an opening at future rival Ole Miss, but, instead, reached an agreement to become the head coach at Washington State.

The Cougars had five wins in the three seasons prior to his arrival and currently has seven 1-win seasons compared to five double-digit win seasons in its existence.

Leach owns the only 11-win season in Washington State history as he bookended 2015-17's 9, 8, and 9-win seasons with a 2018 trip to the Rose Bowl and a Top 10 finish.

Had he coached the 8-4 Bulldogs to a bowl win this year, it would have been the second most wins ever in a single season at Mississippi State.

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and former interim Razorback coach Barry Lunney, Jr. were in preparations to lead Illinois against Leach and his team at the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2.

A university statement released prior to Leach's passing indicated defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will coach the team through the Reliaquest Bowl against Illinois.

However, with Leach's passing, it remains to be seen as to whether the Bulldogs will still play.

