Razorback fans have heard that name before when he was with Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will face something they haven't seen much in a hot start to the regular season.

UNC-Asheville rolls into Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night with a 6-10 guy that has played in the SEC before. He's also having a big start to their season.

Drew Pember dropped 40 in their season opener against UCF and has four double-doubles, scoring more than six times.

For good measure, he's also having an impact on their defense.

"Pember, especially offensively, is just having an absolutely phenomenal year," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said Monday. "He’s averaging a double-double. He presents a lot of problems. Obviously the 17 made threes at 41.%. He’s an excellent free throw shooter at 85 plus. Then 89 free throws attempted.

"He’s blocked a lot of shots ... 30 blocks is a lot. A high steal rate. He can really run the floor. He’s done a good job as an assist player as well from the center spot. It’s not often you see somebody second on a team or third on a team in assists with 23. He’s a player that is definitely a guy that can score the ball in multiple ways."

Pember transferred from Tennessee and he's seen the sights in Fayetteville before. He knows what to expect.

In their last game against East Tennessee State, he nailed a game-winning three-pointer.

"He’s a player you can’t give air space to and you’ve got to crowd him," Musselman said. "He’s got a pretty good first step off the bounce. That’s why he’s a tough cover, but that was a shot that — under presser, under duress, game-winning shot — that’s why he’s one of the top guys in his league if not the top player in their league."

The biggest thing, though, maybe somehow figuring out a way to make sure they don't start lighting up the scoreboard with three-pointers. That can cause a lot of problems for the Hogs.

"They’re a great three-point shooting team, they really are," Musselman said. "They shoot deep shots, they shoot quick shots in transition. They shoot shots with confidence."

It's going to put pressure on the Hogs' defense they haven't seen this season.

"They like to get out and run," Musselman said. "We’ve got to have great transition defense and obviously we like to run as well. Transition defense will be a big part of this game as I think they average 83 a game."

Tip-off for the game will be at 8 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network and fuboTV.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN ON WHY RELYING ON PLANE TRACKERS CAN GET PRETTY RISKY FOR FANS

RAZORBACK FOOTBALL HAS GOTTEN UGLY AND IT MAY GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER

ROUGH WEEKEND FOR ARKANSAS FOOTBALL ALL AROUND

HOW FANS CAN HELP PUSH THE TRANSFER PORTAL SHOPPING CART

SAMARA SPENCER, SAYLOR POFFENBARGER KEEP HOGS PERFECT WITH BIG ROAD WIN

CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE TO DECEMBER SCHEDULE BEFORE MORE COACHES LOSE THEIR LIVES

PITTMAN RIGHT ON HOW PLAYERS IN TRANSFER PORTAL ARE LIKE FUTRE EX-WIVES

FINDING MAGIC IN THE MUNDANE AT RAZORBACK FOOTBALL GAMES

PETRINO IN BETTER PLACE WITH ODOM THAN HE WOULD HAVE BEEN WITH JIMBO FISHER

PAIR OF RAZORBACK LINEBACKERS HANDLE RECRUITING

WHO'S PLAYING LINEBACKER FRIDAY SAYS A LOT ABOUT HOGS CHANCES AGAINST KANSAS IN LIBERTY BOWL

NEW STRENGTH COACH SHARES THOUGHTS ON WHERE TO BEGIN WITH THIS HOGS TEAM

WOULD A COUPLE OF EX-RAZORBACK TIGHT ENDS BE A FIT FOR COACHING SPOT?

SUCCESS OF DREW SANDERS LAYS BARE LIMITATIONS HOGS HAVE HAD IN RECRUITING OVER THE YEARS

HORNSBY'S BEST CHANCE AT THE NFL WAS TO STAY IN FAYETTEVILLE

MIKE LEACH GAVE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS PLENTY TO REMEMBER HIM BY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel