Should Pittman Start Considering Gragg, Williams for Tight Ends Job?

Former Hogs from Petrino era not shy when it comes to expressing desire for the position, but are either the right man?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had a lot on his plate coming into this week, so two former Razorbacks turned NFL tight ends decided to make his job a little easier.

Chris Gragg and DJ Williams both reached out via Twitter to let the Arkansas coach know they were interested in coaching tight ends for the Razorbacks.

While Gragg waited for things to become official this past Monday, Williams tipped off those who didn't know what was coming down the pipe that something was up Sunday afternoon.

It's a generous offer that Pittman probably had to spend at least a little time mulling.

Both are Arkansas guys in terms of not only being football stars as tight ends at the university, but also as men who grew up in the state.

Gragg, the son of football/baseball coach turned superintendent Kelvin Gragg, grew up in Warren playing for Lumberjacks coach Bo Hembree.

Williams played at Central Arkansas Christian after coach Tim Perry talked him out of the basketball gym.

Coaches with roots in Arkansas, especially if they run as deep as Friday nights on muddy fields around the state, tend to be highly passionate and loyal to a fault to both the state and the university.

It's a pretty good intangible to have.

As previously noted, both also have NFL experience and also played under Bobby Petrino during what may be the most productive era in school history out of the tight end position.

That is a highly desirable combination of experience that would most likely mean contributions both equally unique and effective to a program that has struggled at the position to the point a wide receiver had to be converted into the best tight end of the current era.

Also, with Nick Saban snooping around Oklahoma the second tales of Dowell Loggains's impending departure started drifting around the coaching ranks, having a young, energetic tight ends coach with success in the best possible way at Arkansas and experience as an NFL player might help hold together the greatest collection of tight ends since Gragg and Williams shared reps back in 2010.

However, as great as that all sounds, and it definitely is from fans' perspectives, this has to be considered through the eyes of Pittman.

After the way things ended against Missouri and how chaotic things have felt since mid-November, Pittman is probably starting to feel the pressure to win now. Sure, there's a nice buyout and a relaxing drive down to Lake Hamilton if things continue to crumble next season, but coaches like to retire on their own terms, not be blasted all over the media as part of a firing.

Therefore, he may not be as willing to allow a new college coach to grow on the job.

Gragg is currently a wide receivers coach at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. He also served as a graduate assistant coaching receivers for the Memphis Tigers back in 2020.

Of the two, he would be the most likely to get the position on coaching qualifications alone.

Williams has spent most of his time post-NFL career working in media in the Central Arkansas area while also working with various charities in the area.

He has the background and demeanor that would make mothers trust him with their sons on the recruiting trail, but time as a graduate assistant would almost be required.

In a perfect world, Pittman would have all the time in the world to let these two young men develop. He could take on Gragg as his tight ends coach while sliding Williams into a G.A. position helping coach tight ends also.

Then, theoretically, next year Gragg could possibly move into the wide receivers coach position while Williams takes over tight ends duty.

From a long-term perspective, it would be great for the program.

Unfortunately for Pittman, running the Razorbacks right now has kinda become an hour to hour thing, so two to five-year plans aren't a luxury he has a the moment.

Such a move requires a lot of what-ifs and also assurances from athletics director Hunter Yurachek that the leash is long.

Pittman saw what happened with Mike Anderson. Yuracheck seems to be a good man, but he demands excellence.

So for those who saw the posts and pondered life with one or both in the coaching fold, as great as it would be to see those two men back on campus, it would take Sam Pittman becoming head coach at Arkansas odds for it to happen.

