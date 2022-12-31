FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' football roster is going to be a little different, starting in spring.

Over half of the team has left, either entering the transfer portal, very few leaving with eligibility for the NFL or medical retirements or whatever.

Two more left Friday with linebacker Jackson Woodard and defensive back Simeon Blair putting their names into the portal.

Whatever the reason is, this is a surprising number.

It was interesting Woodard actually saw considerable playing time in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas. He was in on 34 snaps, including a pass broken up on a key fourth down in the fourth quarter.

"Something ain't right," more than one former player has told me and posted on social media. There are too many to list.

Don't look here for a magical explanation. There is the usual rumor and speculation, but nothing where anybody wants to go on the record so until that happens it's the usual "I know a guy who knows a guy type thing."

One thing that is clear are the sheer numbers. An eye-opening 26 players have hit the transfer portal.

There is no criticism for some of them, like Blair. He was originally a walk-on from Pine Bluff and he has done everything asked and required in his time with the Hogs and even if he would just like a change in scenery that's fine.

But the Razorbacks do have the only win in bowl season, although it took three overtimes, overcoming a targeting call after stopping a game-clinching two-point conversion, that 53-52 win over the Jayhawks is it for the league.

Of course this is written before the conclusion of the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson. With all the orange on the field it looks like somebody combined the whites from the holiday package of M'M's with the orange Halloween version and poured it out.

Honestly, South Carolina nearly beating Notre Dame was the most surprising from this vantage point, but none of these bowls really mean anything until Saturday afternoon.

Hogs coach Sam Pittman has a bigger problem than the rest of the league in bowl games that mean nothing.

Right now he's got to find enough warm bodies for spring practice.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACK FANS CHEERING FOR MISSISSIPPI STATE AT RELIAQUEST BOWL

OFFICIATING IN LIBERTY BOWL ALMOST COST SAM PITTMAN MUCH MORE THAN A WIN

SAM PITTMAN NEEDS TO DEVELOP KILLER INSTINCT BEFORE NEXT SEASON

WHY ARE ARKANSAS FANS COMPLAINING AFTER A BOWL WIN?

COVERING RAZORBACK FANS' EMOTIONAL CRISIS DURING TWITTER DOWNTIME

PORTA POTTIES INCONVENIENT, BUT NOT CHILD TRAUMATIZING LIKE WAR MEMORIAL USED TO BE

JUSTICE HILL WAS ALWAYS DESTINED TO BE ON COURT WITH MUSSELMAN, RAZORBACKS CHASING SEC TITLE

PEOPLE SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME TALKING ABOUT WHO ISN'T PLAYING IN EITHER ARKANSAS SPORT

STATEMENT BY LIBERTY BOWL LEFT LEGAL WIGGLE ROOM IN REGARD TO FANS

WHAT'S REALLY AT STAKE IN WEDNESDAY'S LIBERTY BOWL GAME AGAINST KANSAS?

DO RAZORBACK FANS REALLY CARE ABOUT HOW LIBERTY BOWL TURNS OUT?

WITH WILL WADE'S RIC FLAIR STYLE PERSONA GONE, PLAYING LSU BASKETBALL JUST NOT AS FUN

RAZORBACKS' NUMBERS BETTER WHEN QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON DOESN'T RUN AS MUCH

THE NIGHT A 19-YEAR-OLD ARKANSAS BOY COVERED THE LIBERTY BOWL WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

PREPARE FOR HEART OF BOWL SEASON WITH HILARIOUS VIDEO RECAP OF EACH WEEK

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel