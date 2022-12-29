Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered

What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Lack of water as it pertains to the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Liberty Bowl became second page news just prior to halftime.

That's because a water outage only affected fans attending the game in Memphis against Kansas. However, a Twitter outage that started midway through the game around 6:13 p.m. affected an even larger section of the fanbase, and boy did they need it.

For better or worse, the Razorbacks are known for having fans with the strongest of emotional reactions with every ebb and flow of the game.

Outside of a lucky handful of people who still had spotty access on certain cell phone platforms, the outage reportedly reached across the entire world.

For most, there was no outlet during halftime to ask if anyone knew what happened to Raheim Sanders, complain about quarterback KJ Jefferson being thrown into the base of the stadium bleachers or to repeatedly vent about holding calls.

The amount of people who could argue over Quincy McAdoo crushing a Kansas receiver with a hard legal hit only to stand over him and taunt him before doing the go to sleep motion while significant injury still looked possible was dramatically less.

Fans couldn't chatter about Arkansas leaning too much on the run game when it built a huge lead in the second quarter or enthusiastically celebrating as the running game milked half of the third quarter while establishing physical dominance over Kansas.

The Arkansas faithful sat helpless, only able to explode on those in the room, the dog and the Christmas tree still lit in the the corner of the room while Kansas seized momentum, putting the game in question early in the fourth quarter.

As the lead slowly melted away, it became clear that Arkansas fans needed a social media hero.

For those of you who couldn't access Twitter, here is what most can agree would have been an accurate account of what would have been said.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! Landers was down! These refs just have it out for @arkrazorbacks! I saw someone post before the game that all the refs were from Kansas!!! #WPS #NotMyRef

STANDS??? THAT'S TOTAL GARBAGE! WORST OFFICIATING EVER!!! #WPS #ThisAintBasketball

The Hogs would have made that tackle if it wasn't for Kendal Briles. :( #WPS #IHateMomMobiles

2nd and 29. It was freaking 2nd and 29! #WPS #ThisSux

Have the arknsas razrbacks just quiet? Act like they never seen unside kick b4. #WPS #GonBAnothrLoss

I believe in you @arkrazorbacks! You can do this! NEVER YIELD! #WPS

Kansas touchdown and 2 pt conversion with 41 seconds left to tie it! Time to switch over to basketball. #WPS #Muss4President

IF THAT REF IS A MAN, HE WILL MEET ME OUT BEHIND THE CHIK-FIL-A ON GERMANTOWN! #WPS #OpenACan

Just gotta get it to the 45. Cam Little is good from at least 72 yards. That man has rockets strapped to his ankle. #WPS #FromDowntown