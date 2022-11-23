FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday night, marking the third arrest in a month.

But this one is kinda interesting.

Apparently, after an investigation that apparently took over 18 months, Washington County prosecutors decided to make an arrest of the redshirt sophomore on an incident from March 14, 2021.

The arrest warrant for St. John was issued Sept. 8, 2021.

According to a court filing, St. John is accused of taking a woman’s phone without her permission around March 14, 2021, and transferring $1,700 from her online bank account.

Maybe the obvious question is exactly what took so long to investigate that? Some reports have said that is common for cases with an amount of less than $5,000 involved.

St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. He was released the following morning on a $1,500 bond.

“We are aware of the charges against Jalen St. John. He has been suspended indefinitely while we gather more information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine his status with our program moving forward,” said Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said in a statement.

St. John has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 28 with arraignment to be Dec. 9.

