Kendal Briles' Expectations for KJ May Be Higher Than Yours

Now KJ Jefferson will have to lead team from front

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's time.

That's not a secret. Fans have expectations that often go over the nine wins the Razorbacks had last season.

Every one of them is based on what Jefferson can do.

"Now we know what we have from a competitive standpoint," offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said after Friday morning's practice.

Last year was hope. Jefferson hadn't really taken over as the team leader this time last year mainly because he didn't have a single win as a starting quarterback for the Hogs.

Briles gets a returning starter at quarterback for the first time as an offensive coordinator. and he expects a better Jefferson than last season.

"It's been so great to have a guy that's done it," he said. "When he talks, they listen, and that wasn't the case this time a year ago.

"This time a year ago, we really had no idea what he could do on the field. Before you get on the field with live bullets, you just really don't know."



Now everybody knows what's possible.

Jefferson will get to play in a bubble where everything he does will be scrutinized by a fan base hungry to be playing in November for something other than just a bowl game.

I have always believed third-and-4 situations are a pretty good test of whether a quarterback can win games. Briles thinks he's got that with Jefferson, too.

"Bottom line is he is a winner," he said. "When you're a quarterback, to be a great quarterback, you have to win football games. "I wouldn't trade him for anybody in America when it comes to winning football games.

"However we've got to do it, we've got to do it."

That means, simply, talk is cheap. What Jefferson does in terms of scoring more points than the other team on 12 weekends is all that matters.

Razorbacks quarterbacks Malik Hornsby and KJ Jefferson during workouts Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

But he has improved areas that could just make him a better technical quarterback. At times last year, his technique was all over the place and it is better this year.

"His footwork has been key for all of that," Briles said. "There were times when he was stagnant in the pocket, standing straight up. That's been a point of emphasis for us, and he's done a tremendous job with that. We're very pleased with that and it's helping his accuracy."

All he's got to do now is, well, do it in games. Assuming, of course, he wins the starting job. The coaches like to play these little games about competition for the job, but there really isn't any doubt who will trot out for the first snap.

"Right now, KJ is leading that group, Cade Fortin is right behind him and Malik Hornsby is behind him," Briles said. "KJ is working with a little bit higher caliber of player and O-line but he's also playing against it too."

That's a bit of insight.

Sam Pittman has this team working good against good. Considering nobody really hits in practice these days, there's not much risk taking that approach ... for both sides of the ball.

Because, for better or worse, not everything in this season is riding on KJ's shoulders.

But that's where most of the credit — and blame — will fall.

Right or wrong.

