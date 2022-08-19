SEC Round-Up: LSU Signs Child of Former Hall of Fame QB

Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock faces intense battle with COVID; Vols commit out for season

Florida's Billy Napier is fixing a broken recruiting system, Georgia finds out if it can beat out South Carolina for a coveted recruit, Jalen Wydermyer finds a new NFL home and more on this Aug. 19 edition of SEC Round-Up.

College basketball season is now less than three months away, but the Crimson Tide men's basketball team is on a two week break from basketball after a nine-day trip to Spain and France. Alabama returned from Europe with...

The 2022 Auburn Tigers roster has a lot of familiar faces - virtually the entire offensive line and TE room is back, as well as the top two running backs in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Top receivers Kobe Hudson (UCF) and Demetris Robertson (out of eligibility) have departed, but...

The war of attrition begins early for the Florida Gators. Since releasing the AllGators quarterback depth chart prediction, injuries started piling up at one of the most critical positions for depth heading into the season.

When the Gators handed Billy Napier the program's reins in late 2021, administration, alumni and fans expressed lofty expectations regarding Florida's footprint on the recruiting trail. He inherited a broken system that had...

TAMPA - Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson has held things close to his vest following his July decommitment from Ohio State, at one point declining interview requests as his inbox was flooded with them — along with consistent recruiting pitches from some of the nation's top programs. But Johnson made...

Defensive tackle Xzavier Mcleod pledged his services to South Carolina on Thursday afternoon. Mcleod is the eighteenth commit for the Gamecocks in the 2023 class and is their first defensive tackle pledge. McLeod narrowed his decision to Georgia...

Georgia's 2021 defensive front was billed as one of the best units to take the field, and they certainly lived up to that billing. They sent six front-seven players to the professional ranks...

Georgia ranks among the top running back factories across college football, and tailback Kenny McIntosh has a claim to be the next in line. McIntosh looks the part of an NFL back right now. He can play...

Senior defensive end Ali Gaye returned to Death Valley with something to prove after his season got cut short in 2021 due to injury. Gaye took the offseason to polish his game and develop a better understanding of defensive coordinator Matt House’s scheme. The dominant pass rusher is...

Russell Brock and the LSU Beach Volleyball program have signed Breleigh Favre as an experienced graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi who will...

Former LSU kicker Cade York is turning heads with his new home. A fourth round selection by the Cleveland Browns, York did not disappoint during training camp. The automatic kicker out of LSU...

ESPN released its selections for the Top 100 College Football players heading into the 2022 season on Wednesday, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is quite high on the list. Rogers is listed as the...

Mississippi State has arguably the toughest football schedule in the nation heading into the 2022 season, featuring a slew of tough SEC opponents and some non-conference matchups that could catch the team off guard. The 12-game schedule features six SEC teams that are...

Ex-Mizzou QB Drew Lock in Difficult Battle with COVID

Just before he was set to start in Week 2 of the preseason against the Chicago Bears, former Missouri Tigers and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis came...

The Ole Miss Rebels have numerous players heading into the 2022 season that are preparing to play different positions then have played in the past. The Ole Miss linebacking core is adding...

The addition of two Houston natives in Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV gives Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin not only one of the best running back rooms in the SEC, but possibly in all of college football. Evans transferred from TCU while Bentley IV entered the portal after three years with the SMU Mustangs. Even freshman running back Quinshon Judkins continues...

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of...

Tennessee took the practice field on Friday morning for the last practice open to the media before the season. The Vols hit the field with the same intensity they've kept all preseason, but there were a couple differences.

2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced...

Former Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer has signed with...

COLLEGE STATION - - For those who aren’t baptized in the culture of Texas traditions, a visit to the Lone Star State is a cultural shock. It certainly was for...

