Hogs Don’t Put on Gloves Trying to Pick Fights

Defensive backs weren't looking for a fight, but trying to improve their feet in drill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the advantages of shooting your own pictures is you get to pick up on a few things.

You don't see it live, but you know why the coaches pour over the gigabytes of video shot at each and every practice. They don't have cameras everywhere ... I've checked.

We noticed it last week in goal-line passing drills.

Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive back LaDarrius Bishop gets a good hold on the jerson of Jaedon Wilson during practices last Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"Usually at defensive back when you are in man coverage, what is your first reaction?" Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom said after Thursday morning's practice after the defensive backs put on boxing gloves. "It’s to grab and hold. It was an emphasis that we wanted to make today."

That's not an uncommon practice that's been used for decades by various coaches. Safety Simeon Blair pointed out why they did it later.

"It helps you work on really just moving your feet at DB," he said. "You can't play so handsy. You have to move your feet first and then bring your hands. It makes it harder on us most definitely.

"But it was fun to do it today."

The drill is a time-honored one that has had a positive effect on players, especially cornerbacks. They are often stuck on an island.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Simeon Blair struggled a little putting on the boxing gloves for Thursday's practice on the outdoor grass field and the football center, but he figured it out. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Maybe it will help cornerback Hudson Clark, who got beat a few times in drills Thursday on a double-move by wide receivers.

"That’s one thing that we’ve done for a long time and seen done," Odom said. "It was important for us to break that back out. I can’t argue the calls on the side ... it doesn’t do me any good.

"We’re just going to try to fix it ourselves."

The Hogs will continue practices Friday morning with a shorter workout before offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and quarterback KJ Jefferson will talk with the media.

Saturday will feature a scrimmage that is closed to the public and the media.

