SEC Round-Up: Some Programs Thinking About Leaving NCAA

Kiffin finds leg with a keg; Everyone seems to have someone in CFB Top 100

Words

As the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares for its second scrimmage this Saturday, one of the positions with the most competition is cornerback. But it hasn't quite gone as well as expected. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson and Eli Ricks are...

The National Football League had its first mandatory cutdown day on Tuesday, with team required to get down to 85 players. It only affected two former Alabama players.

It feels like things are heating up in Auburn's practices this week. Most position battles are settling down and guys are finding their spot in the depth chart. Obviously, the quarterback battle between TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Zach Calzada is drawing the most interest but...

ESPN released their preseason list of the top 100 players in college football, and Derick Hall and Tank Bigsby were ranked. Bigsby was ranked number 42, while Hall was a bit further down the list at the number 90 spot. One crazy part of this list is that...

ESPN's Chris Low and Alex Scarborough recently released a brief SEC football preview for the 2022 season, breaking down the top storylines, sharing their power rankings, and giving five must-see SEC games this upcoming season. According to them, LSU's week five trip to Auburn is one of...

The third-ranked prospect in the 2023 cycle, according to SI All-American’s SI99, is back on the open market. Berkley Prep (Tampa, Fla) edge rusher Keon Keeley announced his decommitment from Notre Dame late Wednesday night after...

Former Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson is not giving up on his playing career just yet. On Wednesday, Johnson provided an update into that process, announcing he...

Remember what we said about the heat on day eleven? Because that was nothing compared to what easily felt like...

With 17 days left until the University of Georgia and programs around the nation kick off their 2022 season in week one, discussions are taking place about the future of College Football, specifically how and who will govern the sport going forward. Dating back to the introduction of the College Football Playoff structure, which brought...

Xzavier McLeod, a 4-star DL out of Camden (SC) is nearing a commitment. Georgia is one of the top candidates, but they will have to hold off SEC east foes...

The College Football season is just ten days when week zero kicks off on August 27th with 8 contests scheduled to take place, including Vanderbilt traveling to Hawaii to take on the Hurricanes. With the start of the season nearing, plenty of noteworthy outlets...

The Tigers held a scrimmage Wednesday morning where a number of questions surrounding this program were answered. Despite the offense getting a majority of the attention, this defense is seeing budding stars emerging. The opportunity to watch this squad play in a game-like situation...

As fall camp continues, there have been a few Tigers who have taken the next step in their development and are prepared for a breakout season. This LSU roster is comprised of fresh faces for the most part, but the growth a number of these players have taken from spring camp to now is remarkable. Kelly has traditionally shown...

Former Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has received a lot of positive attention from his performance throughout Cleveland Browns camp and that success has carried over onto the field at the start of the preseason. According to Pro Football Focus, Emerson is...

Under coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri Tigers are looking to once again become contenders in the SEC. Since winning the SEC East in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, the Tigers have struggled at times to maintain contender status. To do so, not only must the Tigers...

The Ole Miss Rebels were seeking a punter with the onset of the college football season just a few weeks away. They found one, just in a place you might not suspect.

OXFORD, Miss. – As the 2022 college football season approaches, it is time for an annual ranking of the top college football players based strictly on their skill. The 2022 season is Zach Evans' first year with the Ole Miss Rebels after transferring and also his first time...

Nike's "Smokey Grey" uniform makes its triumphant return to Rocky Top in 2022. The fan-favorite, alternate design...

Tennessee is looking for a pass-rushing presence this fall, and as things unfold, it appears they could get help from freshmen Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. Outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler spoke highly of the freshmen today, noting...

Tennessee Football special teams and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler met with the media on Wednesday morning after the Vols' practice to discuss potential returners to replace...

The Texas A&M Aggies enter 2022 with arguably their most talented roster of the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggies have a roster capable of contending in the SEC West, highlighted by some elite names. ESPN released their list of the top 100 players for 2022, and the Aggies had three names featured.

Coming off of tough matchups with Auburn, Florida, and Ole Miss, the Texas A&M Aggies should have a bit of a breather when they welcome the UMass Minutemen to Kyle Field on Nov. 19. The Minutemen will welcome...

HOGS FEED:

DON'T EXPECT FAKE PUNTS FROM HOGS ON REGULAR BASIS

CAM LITTLE WOULD LIKE TO ADD KICKING OFF BUT FOCUSED ON GETTING BALL THROUGH UPRIGHTS

THE EPIC MISTAKE I MADE TODAY

SEC ROUND-UP: MIZZOU STUDENTS PAID TO AVOID GAMES, BAMA TO GET TIPSY, AND MORE

WHAT THE POLLS REALLY MEAN, ESPECIALLY IN AUGUST

RAZORBACKS WRAP UP EUROPEAN TOUR WITH A BIG WIN

HOGS' OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AFTER MONDAY MORNING PRACTICE

WHAT SAM PITTMAN, PLAYERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

HOGS USE THIRD-QUARTER DEFENSE TO PULL AWAY IN ITALY

LEG INJURY COULD LIMIT RIDGEWAY IN NFL DEBUT

DECEMBER OKLAHOMA GAME NICE, BUT NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT

FLOSPORTS AGREEMENT SLIGHTS RAZORBACK FANS

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH IMPROVING TO POINT MALIK HORNSBY MAY BE AT QUARTERBACK FULL TIME

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.