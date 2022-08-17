Ole Miss breaks down Hogs, Bama gets tipsy, Mizzou students paid to not attend games, Aggies expected to be disappointments, and more

People may get drunk in Alabama, A&M continues to deal with its inferiority complex, Mizzou incentivizes students to not show up to games, Zach Calzada clings to Auburn's depth chart, and Ole Miss breaks down the Arkansas Razorbacks from their perspective.

This and so much more in today's SEC Round-Up.

Here is your summary of the news around the SEC for the morning of Aug. 17.

The seven members of the Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve...

They have to be able to show that they are responsible and accountable to do their job, but we also have to evaluate how can they sustain their effort, do they have the mental energy to sustain the kind of toughness to overcome a bad play...

Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley were McDonald's All-Americans. Rylan Griffen rose over 30 spots in recruiting rankings his senior year. Nick Pringle was the top-rated prospect out of JUCO. When discussing Alabama's nationally top-three ranked recruiting class, Noah Clowney's name...

The media was granted a 20-minute viewing window on Tuesday. This was the first open window since Saturday night's scrimmage. Here were some of my big takeaways and...

Auburn true freshman running back Damari Alston has only been on campus for a few weeks and has already impressed the coaching staff. In Auburn's first scrimmage of the fall, Alston...

Oregon quarterback transfer Robby Ashford entered Auburn's quarterback battle as a relatively unknown commodity back in the spring. Following a sound performance in Auburn's spring game, earning himself A-Day MVP, Ashford has...

Day eleven of Florida Gators fall camp 2022 was another blisteringly hot one. The increased number of players in no-contact jerseys who were not seen participating during the media viewing window of practice had to have enjoyed...

The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center wasn't the only complex the Florida Gators moved into on Sunday. Following the team's 4 p.m. arrival at its state-of-the-art, $85 million facility and a lengthy tour around the building, a group of 26 players...

The biggest storylines at the University of Florida may be the positive momentum on the recruiting trail or the opening of the highly anticipated state-of-the-art football training facility, but not for long. As the college football season rapidly approaches...

With college football transitioning into a high-paced, high-scoring, offensively orientated sport, the need for elite wide receivers has never been higher. The worst-kept secret in Athens, Georgia, is that Georgia's program has not had a wide receiver...

As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart. Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia has plenty...

The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as fall camps around the country are heading into weeks three and four, depending on who plays in "week zero" and "week one." Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia comes in at...

Boom! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing 4-star ATH Khai Prean. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure one of the state’s top pure athletes. Prean is commit No. 21 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...

Head coach Matt McMahon and this LSU basketball program landed their first commitment of the 2023 cycle Tuesday afternoon. Corey Chest, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, announced his decision to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Eleanor McMain chose the Tigers over...

The LSU quarterback situation became much clearer after the news of Myles Brennan stepping away from football, but this competition is far from over. With the Tigers having two signal-callers with similar skill sets in Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, this battle is...

Teaira McCowan, a former Mississippi State women's basketball standout and one of the top athletes in program history, has made a name for herself heading into postseason play in her fourth season in the WNBA. The third overall selection in the 2019 WNBA Draft has had...

Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Jordan Mosley has kept a picture of one of A.J. Terrell's tattoos on his phone since he was in ninth grade. Now, he's built up a strong relationship with the artist and has used his platform to become the first collegiate athlete to make an NIL deal with a...

Colton Ledbetter and Slate Alford have had an impressive offseason representing Mississippi State in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Both Ledbetter and Alford played for...

The New Mexico State Aggies were not good offensively last year. There’s no way to sugarcoat finishing 89th in overall offense and 123rd in rushing. But this will be an almost entirely different Aggies team that comes to Columbia in November. After losing basically...

Per multiple sources Monday, Mizzou will be one of four teams to participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Tigers will square off against the Big East's...

There may be an uptick in attendance in athletic events for the Missouri Tigers this year. The university athletics department is implementing an innovative sales tactic by enlisting the help of their student body. For the first time, students (including student-athletes) will be able to...

Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for the 2022 season, and as it approaches, they are beginning to run scrimmages. Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James is seeing the progression of his unit come together but understands...

The Ole Miss Rebels went through a lot of roster turnover this offseason with 17 recruits coming in via the NCAA Transfer Portal to replace the 12 core players who departed for the National Football League. The Ole Miss receiver room lost two...

Men's basketball recruits don't tend to change their minds after making commitments to the University of North Carolina. And they especially don't consider South Carolina as an alternative if they do. But that's exactly what happened last week when...

As many challenges as South Carolina and second-year football coach Shane Beamer will continue to face in the recruiting world as the country's conference landscape keeps changing, one thing Beamer...

One of the reasons quarterback Spencer Rattler has an excellent chance to salvage his career after transferring to the University of South Carolina is the arsenal at his disposal. One of Rattler's presumed favorite targets will be...

Tennessee Football starting running back Jabari Small met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday morning to discuss his...

Tennessee Football running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday morning to discuss...

The Tennessee Volunteers returned to Haslam Practice Field on Monday morning after having a day off on Sunday following the second scrimmage of the preseason. In the video above, the Volunteer Country staff...

The hype that's been building in College Station officially received verification Monday, as the Texas A&M Aggies were ranked No. 6 in the first release of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. A&M's elite 2022 recruiting class is now...

Why not Devon Achane? Is he not among the favorites because of his rep count last season? Keep in mind the No. 2 running back for Texas A&M led the SEC in yards per attempt with 7.0 a carry. Is it because he’s not...

The Texas A&M Aggies have talented depth at the running back position. Devon Achane headlines a strong backfield. Athlon Sports released their list of the top 30 running back units in college football, and the Aggies

HOGS FEED:

WHAT THE POLLS REALLY MEAN, ESPECIALLY IN AUGUST

RAZORBACKS WRAP UP EUROPEAN TOUR WITH A BIG WIN

HOGS' OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AFTER MONDAY MORNING PRACTICE

WHAT SAM PITTMAN, PLAYERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

HOGS USE THIRD-QUARTER DEFENSE TO PULL AWAY IN ITALY

LEG INJURY COULD LIMIT RIDGEWAY IN NFL DEBUT

DECEMBER OKLAHOMA GAME NICE, BUT NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT

FLOSPORTS AGREEMENT SLIGHTS RAZORBACK FANS

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH IMPROVING TO POINT MALIK HORNSBY MAY BE AT QUARTERBACK FULL TIME

HOGS' MARCUS MILLER TO MISS PRACTICE TIME AFTER HAVING KNEE SCOPED

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.