Now We Have Bobby Petrino Praise Out of Way, Focus on Game

Sam Pittman is well aware of Bobby Petrino's accomplishments when he was at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Exactly why the return of a former coach over a decade later matters, apparently it still does.

There were a lot of questions for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman over Bobby Petrino bringing his Missouri State team back to Fayetteville.

"They're ranked seventh and have a good team and went to the playoffs last year," Pittman said at his Monday press conference before Saturday's game in Razorback Stadium, which is probably the first time Petrino has been back.

He'll see a different place. Most of the people he would have dealt with are long gone.

Missouri State Bears coach Bobby Petrino leads the Bears as they take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at Plaster Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Nathan Papes / USA TODAY Sports)

"Coach (Petrino) and I don't know each other," Pittman said. "You'd have to ask him. I would think there'd be a little big of a difference just because you're not going back to a university where you actually know guys on the staff."

The ones Petrino will remember that are still around probably won't bring back to fondest memories.

"Coach I'm sure knows a lot of people still here like all of y'all," Pittman said with a laugh. "Maybe — a lot of you."

Pittman's focused on the game coming up Saturday and Petrino really hasn't changed in what he brings to coaching.

"He's a great coach," Pittman said. "He was when he was here and with the Falcons and Louisville. "They tried several different people before him, and he's been able to go in there and get them back to the playoffs. He's just a really good coach."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman raises his hands for a safety late in the fourth quarter of a 44-30 win over South Carolina at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Sports)

And he can still prepare an offense that can still confound teams at the Power 5 level. Pittman is very well aware.

"Almost beat Oklahoma State last year at the beginning of the year," Pittman said. "Oklahoma State beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, so we know we have to be ready for a fine team coming in here."

Now we have that out of the way with the rest of the week to focus on the game.

But Sam's right ... the Hogs better be ready.

You can bet Bobby will have his team ready.

