Hogs Coach Sam Pittman Glad to See Dan Skipper Start

Ex-Razorback finally gets to start for Detroit Lions on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dan Skipper became a Twitter sensation after his first NFL start Sunday with the Detroit Lions.

Nobody was happier with the reaction he inspired with his teammates than Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who coached Skipper at Arkansas when he was Bret Bielema's offensive line coach.

The Lions beat the Washington Commanders, 36-27, on Sunday and the locker room video was a hit with fans.

Skipper, who played at Arkansas from 2013-16, came off the Lions’ practice squad after the line was hit by injuries and started at guard.

Video of Detroit coach Dan Campbell praising Skipper and his teammates chanting “Skip! Skip!” in the locker room went viral on social media.

“Well, I love Dan Skipper,” said Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ offensive line coach from 2013-15. “Him and about everybody I’ve ever coached. Danny called me last week … and said he was going to get his first start.

“He was very complimentary of me, like I had one thing to do with that, which I did not. He did all that. But then that video, Coach Campbell doing that, that was awesome.”

Pittman said he talked with Skipper after the game and also traded texts with Campbell.

