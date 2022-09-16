Hogs’ Sam Pittman Wants to Make Committe Larger

Just two games into season, Razorbacks spreading receptions around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' "approach by committee" is working well.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman wants even more to be involved, though.

"You know how I like this group," he said earlier this week as the Hogs get ready to play Missouri State on Saturday.

Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood looks for running room after making a catch in a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

We haven't gotten to see redshirt freshmen Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson or true freshmen Isaiah Sategna, Quincey McAdoo and Sam Mbake.

The opportunities haven't been there.

"Those guys are good players but we just haven’t had the situations really right yet," Pittman said. "I would have no problem putting them in the game, but the situation hasn’t quite been there yet where we were able to do that."

The numbers are spread out. Last season, Treylon Burks had nearly a third of the catches (66) of the whole team (205). Combined with Tyson Morris' 24 catches, nearly half of all receptions had to be replaced.

Haselwood was expected to be a big part and he's made some of the biggest catches.

"He’s having a good time," Pittman said about him. "He’s not afraid to say his opinion, which helps the football team. He’s not afraid to lead.

"He brings a lot of confidence. He’s never down. I like everything about him. He’s tough and physical, a good player. I hope he’s having fun because I’m having fun because he’s on the team."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers tries to break away from a South Carolina during a 44-30 win by the Hogs on Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Landers has shown since transferring from Toledo that he's a dependable receiver.

"He’s a very quiet and business like personality," Pittman said. “A mature guy. I didn’t know him quite as well, obviously wasn’t his position coach when I was at Georgia. But I knew that he was fast and was a good person. But our relationship has grown since he’s been here."

But make no mistake, though, this is a team that's going to rely on the running game. Two games is not enough of a data size to make any projections, but the early data points point to a heavier ground game.

At some point, though, they are going to have to throw the ball.

Pittman just hopes there are more options.

HOGS FEED:

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS AGAINST MISSOURI STATE ON SATURDAY

HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC

BOBBY PETRINO, JASON SHELLEY PERFECT COMBO TO CAUSE HOGS PROBLEMS SATURDAY AND FANS, BUMPER POOL KNOW IT

PITTMAN DISCUSSES WHETHER DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WILL PLAY SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: DAWGS, VOLS CANCEL ON OU, AUBURN HAS TEMP AD, MANNING CALLS OUT TENNESSEE, JAY-Z PROTEGE EARNS SHOE DEAL AT LSU

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ISAIAH NICHOLS AND CHRIS PAUL

FANS NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT BOBBY PETRINO'S TEAM INSTEAD OF WHAT HAPPENED A DECADE AGO

FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS MOVE UP IN LATEST STATE HIGH SCHOOL POLL

THREE GUEST SPEAKERS PUTTING LITTLE ROCK TOUCHDOWN CLUB ON MAP

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel