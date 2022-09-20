SEC Round-Up: Auburn's Harsin Candidate for Job Out West

Has anyone seen Zach Calzada, big SEC target releases Top 10, Georgia player leaves, LSU is future of college baseball, Rebels still not sure about QB, everyone coming back to take on Arkansas and much more

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the top defensive lineman recruits of the 2023 class announced his commitment on Monday morning as four-star Jordan Renaud revealed that he will be continuing his football playing career at Alabama. According to the 247Sports Composite, Renaud is the...

In Alabama's 63-7 routing of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, the Crimson Tide executed to near perfection in all three phases of the game. The special teams, an area that neglects to get attention in most games, executed at a notably high level...

In the latest edition of the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Top 25 polls, the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked second in both polls, behind the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tide were already ranked second in the AP poll after...

Arizona State announced that it has parted ways with Herm Edwards. Shortly after, Bryan Harsin's name was one of several that were thrown out as potential replacements...

Everyone is coming after Auburn and Bryan Harsin after the big loss against Penn State. ESPN's Paul Finebaum is the latest to not hold back when it comes to opinions about Harsin and his tenure on the Plains. He joined...

It's one of the many mysteries of this Auburn football season. Zach Calzada started in 10 games for Texas A&M last season. Calzada got his chance in week two of the 2021 season against Colorado after...

The Florida Gators missed 11 tackles, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed 286 rushing yards en route to a narrow, 31-28 victory over a USF Bulls team that was blown out at home by...

The Florida Gators were included in Willis (Texas) High 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway's top ten schools alongside Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Clemson, Southern California, LSU, Arkansas...

Saturday marked North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens' fourth visit with the Florida Gators this year, and his final trek to Gainesville as an uncommitted prospect. A day removed from...

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he usually does during the regular season, and he provided an update on Senior defensive back...

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference ahead of their upcoming home game against Kent State. Kent State, a non-power-five program off to...

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media as he typically does on Monday. And with his usual respectful vigor, he was adamant that he and his football program are preparing...

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine on Monday ranked LSU’s 2022 recruiting class of high school and junior college players No. 1 in the nation. The Tigers boast six players...

Jayden Daniels’ first SEC start may not have began as planned, but the seasoned signal-caller put it all together in the second half to get things right. Daniels, the heartbeat...

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has put up some serious numbers in 2022 through just two games, and he's quickly ascending up the draft boards and in the rankings. Among those who are high on Rogers...

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams was on the list when Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Monday morning. Williams is one of 114 student-athletes...

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) absolutely crushed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) on the road in Atlanta, Ga., 42-0 thanks to another big day from the defense. The Ole Miss defense secured...

When Luke Altmyer left last week's game against the Central Arkansas Bears with an upper body injury, it was worth wondering if the Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback competition was beginning to solve itself. That paired with what Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin...

The Ole Miss Rebels have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 after a dominating 42-0 win at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Rebels entered Saturday's win ranked...

Although Week 3 saw the Missouri Tigers take on FCS competition in Abilene Christian, we still learned a good bit about Mizzou from its 34-17 win. The playmakers are there, the defense may struggle...

It seems that purple teams with Wildcats as their mascot are destined to give the Missouri Tigers trouble this season. A week after a 40-12 blowout loss...

The opening line for No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee has been released, and Vegas has the Vols as a 10-point favorite. Circa Sports released...

Every time Jalin Hyatt makes his way to the sidelines after a big play or score, he is greeted by Kelsey Pope for a celebration between the two. Last night, the player-coach duo had plenty of opportunities as Hyatt...

North Florida Christian (Fla.) wide receiver Traylon Ray is down to three schools, including West Virginia, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Ray, who has...

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M was limited at receiver and cornerback Saturday against Miami due to suspensions. That won’t be the case Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced that freshmen...

Texas A&M Aggies' junior defensive back Jaylon Jones is one of the veteran leaders on this young, talented Texas A&M team. He didn't expect...

Max Johnson didn’t set the world on fire in his first start at Texas A&M. But he won. And that’s all that matters. For now … at least. Johnson and the...

