Hogs Staff Has Much It Can Learn From Petrino

Somewhere in the Missouri State film is they key to at least two wins this season

FAYETTEVILLE – In the world of competition, when things don't go the way you hoped, it's important to not only learn from what you did well and not so well, but also to learn from what your opponent did well.

For roughly 3.5 quarters, things definitely didn't go well for Sam Pittman, his team, nor his assistant coaches.

As for the other sideline, Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino was putting on a master class.

As the Arkansas coaches prepare for their Top 25 showdown against Texas A&M followed by a visit from Alabama, there has to be something that can be learned, borrowed and stolen from Petrino that is going to make a difference in big games down the road.

So many times the precise positioning of receivers on their routes baited the Arkansas defense into mistakes.

Missouri State wide receiver Ty Scott breaks free deep in Arkansas territory in the second half of the Razorbacks' 38-27 win over the Bears at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Whether it was a wheel route drawing the linebacker out of the middle of the defense to clear space for a crossing route or sending a receiver perfectly centered between two members of the Razorback secondary to serve as eye candy and create confusion while the wideout slipped undetected down the sideline behind them, there's a lot from which to choose.

The way Petrino designs routes to compliment blocking schemes in such a way that when the pocket collapses it leaves quarterbacks an outlet into an area where receivers have cleared out the secondary and linebackers is worth a study.

While the A&M offense is a bit of a train wreck, the Aggies defense is no joke. Arkansas will need at least 24 points to have a chance to repeat as Southwest Classic champions and keep the overall trophy streak alive.

On this week's film is a variety of ways to slip running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders out of the backfield unnoticed into open space, all of which have touchdown written all over them. Fortunately for Arkansas, pressure by the defensive front prevented that from being the case multiple times Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman celebrates with running back Raheim Sanders (5) after a score against the Missouri State Bears in the fourth quarter at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

The play that stands out the most is the 4th & 1 touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Using that tight bunch formation on the right edge to create a tunnel for a receiver to duck into and out of sight only to emerge flying past and away from the deepest defender has to have use at some point.

It wouldn't be surprising if offensive coordinator Kendal Briles hasn't already derived at least 10 plays out of that formation for safe keeping in his back pocket that all set each other up.

Battling wits with Petrino makes for a difficult game. The tape doesn't lie.

But that doesn't mean the Arkansas coaching staff can't turn this win into a second or third.

HOGS FEED:

SANDERS AVOIDS RUNNING INTO THE RAZORBACK RECORDS BOOKS SATURDAY AND THAT'S A GOOD THING

DESPITE EARLY STRUGGLES, HOGS FIND WAY TO MAKE IT 'SPECIAL' IN THE END

HOGS PLAY ROLE OF ORIGINAL APOLLO CREED, AVOID ROCKY II

SEC ROUND-UP: NEGATIVES KEEP COMING IN AUBURN, GAMECOCKS FORGET TACKLING IS PART OF FOOTBALL, AND MUCH MORE

A GOOD PUNCH IN THE MOUTH SHOULD MAKE HOGS FEEL BETTER SATURDAY

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN WOULD LIKE TO MAKE WIDE RECEIVER BY COMMITTEE A LITTLE LARGER

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS AGAINST MISSOURI STATE ON SATURDAY

HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC

BOBBY PETRINO, JASON SHELLEY PERFECT COMBO TO CAUSE HOGS PROBLEMS SATURDAY AND FANS, BUMPER POOL KNOW IT

PITTMAN DISCUSSES WHETHER DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WILL PLAY SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: DAWGS, VOLS CANCEL ON OU, AUBURN HAS TEMP AD, MANNING CALLS OUT TENNESSEE, JAY-Z PROTEGE EARNS SHOE DEAL AT LSU

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel