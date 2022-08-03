Almost Time for Talking Season to Mercifully End

The time for talking is about over and Wednesday's press conference will be long, wide-ranging

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Talking season is coming to an end pretty quick.

That won't be immediately and Sam Pittman is probably going to have a chance to talk awhile Wednesday afternoon.

Players will be reporting Thursday and hitting the field Friday.

Don't expect any surprises.

In the old days, coaches often didn't know for sure who was going to even report for fall practice. The internet wasn't for the public and it cost a lot of money to call all the players.

Now they've been practicing all summer. Most players remain in Fayetteville all year and the start of fall camp is really about putting all the pieces together from summer workouts.

Pittman has a pretty good idea of what he's got.

Whether he tells anybody is up for debate. Nobody knows except the coaches and players at this point of the year.

Even he won't have the answers to some of the questions he'll get. Most of that will be about incoming freshmen and there's a whole group of them.

But at least we'll have something.

On what is a day that is going to be busy with Hogs coach Eric Musselman having a press conference later in the day, everybody will be waiting on Pittman.

We don't have the "media day" anymore.

We'll have practice availability, but who knows how much of that will give us a great deal to talk about. How long the media gets to hang around for those won't be long.

But there is some good news.

At least we can stop projecting everything possible.

Now we'll just have to figure out what Sam says.

