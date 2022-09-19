The Guy Who Has Stepped into Key Leadership Role on Defense

Skip to main content

Pine Bluff’s Simeon Blair Stepping into Leadership Role

When you want to know what defense did, just ask old guy in secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair didn't arrive in Fayetteville with a lot of notice.

He walked on and probably developed as much as anyone.

Now when we want to know what is going on with the defense, the fifth-year defensive back from Pine Bluff is the one you talk to ... just like after a 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night that didn't start very smoothly.

"We started a little slow," he said about getting behind the Bears 17-0 before a recovery that was, for some, took an agonizing length of time. "On the sidelines we never had any panic."

Bryce Stephens' 82-yard punt return for a score finally put the Razorbacks over the top and they never looked back.

Blair wasn't particularly surprised.

"I have to cover him in practice," he said. "He's super fast and we'd talked about it all week in practice. We had to make sure we blocked their gunners. It was a big momentum shift that gave us a boost."

While a lot of people were complaining that, well, the Hogs should have stomped Missouri and former coach Bobby Petrino into oblivion, the players probably knew how good the Bears were for the FCS level.

They may have had a natural bit of over-confidence, but in the end it was a win, which is really all that matters.

"We'll celebrate this one like any win," Blair said.

Now the big test starts when the Hogs go to AT&T Stadium to meet a Texas A&M team that has more questions than answers. That game will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV.

Recommended Articles

