SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma

Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more

What a week it's going to be.

Bryan Harsin needs to pull off a big win against Penn State on the plains, Jimbo Fisher has backed himself in to a must-win situation against Miami, the SEC's past two baseball champions will go a season without meeting up again, Jay-Z's protege' down on the bayou just landed a big shoe deal, plus Georgia and Tennessee have to cancel on Oklahoma, and so much more in this Sept. 14 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

The Alabama Crimson Tide won its first two games to start the 2022 season. With that there is good news and bad news. The bad news is that the passing game and the running game need work. There is more to figure out regarding...

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel...

Auburn University President Christopher Roberts has announced that Rich McGlynn, Executive Associate AD for Compliance, is...

Auburn will never escape controversy, it seems. From the coaches, to the quarterbacks, to the games. On and off the field, wherever the Tigers go, there will be some form...

For the first time this season, it seems that the Auburn Tigers are set to be underdogs as they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. Auburn is not 0-2 against the spread after they failed...

Our second edition of the All Gators' Florida Gators mailbag is here, and following a grounding loss to the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, the vibe is totally different this time around. We had far more mailbag submissions...

The development of prized freshman cornerback Devin Moore is going according to plan for the Florida Gators in the early portion of the 2022 campaign. This offseason, Moore showed promise...

Three days after an unofficial visit to Gainesville for Florida's bout with Kentucky, priority defensive back target Bryce Thornton set...

The expansion of the Southeastern Conference is on the horizon. After the bombshell reports in the summer of 2021 that both current Big-12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma were joining the SEC it has forced major...

After the news broke of the Southeastern Conference directing both Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their upcoming games with Oklahoma, as the Sooners and their rivals Texas begin preparations to leave the Big-12...

The class of 2025 is still a few years away from making major decisions and the Dawgs are still getting their recruiting board set up. There is a long time until signing day, but...

Kim Mulkey’s latest weapon, Flau’Jae Johnson, hasn’t played a single minute of college basketball yet, but that hasn’t stopped endorsement deals...

It’s no secret LSU’s 2023 recruiting class has blossomed into a class full of gems, but this program still has their foot on the gas for...

The Tigers have had limited success with their rushing attack in their first two games, but things could begin trending...

Mike Leach is familiar with the LSU Tigers and quarterback Jayden Daniels. But both look different since the last time he faced them. LSU has a new coach in Brian Kelly and...

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right hand during Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he will be off the field for an extended period of time. But the time window may be...

Mississippi State football (2-0) remains undefeated after recording double-digit wins over the Memphis Tigers and the Arizona Wildcats in the first two weeks of the season. The Bulldogs open SEC play against...

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the Missouri Tigers' Week 2 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats was an ugly one. A 40-12 blowout loss seemed to represent...

The Missouri Tigers will welcome the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University on Saturday. The Wildcats finished just under .500 last season...

The two schools are separated by over 400 miles, but the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers are linked in more ways than just conference affiliation. For starters, both can lay claim as the starting point...

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, and they look to add their next game versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the win column as well. Ole Miss welcomed...

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated going into their first road trip of the season versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to try and keep their early win streak going. To one of the members...

Everyone loves an underdog story. After all, that's why we play sports; fans want to see the unthinkable happen. That is precisely what occurred in Sanford Stadium in...

In terms of being able to see what could be holding a football team back from reaching its full potential, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see what what's wrong with South Carolina's...

National viewers have already written off South Carolina this weekend. Georgia is coming off a national title and outscoring their opponents by an average of 39.5 points this year, while the Gamecocks struggled...

Tennessee is coming off of a season that saw them win the regular-season SEC conference title and the post-season tournament title. The Vols didn't...

No. 15 Tennessee is set to host Akron on Saturday night as they wrap up their early season non-conference slate. On Wednesday morning, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel joined...

No. 15 Tennessee's offense will look to correct some issues and get back on track against Akron this Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh discussed...

The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in a precarious position this week, following a major upset loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kyle Field last weekend. Unfortunately for coach Jimbo Fisher and his team, things will...

The Aggies will have a loaded visit weekend ahead of them against Miami on Saturday, with Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) LSU wide receiver commit Jalen Brown leading the way. The Aggies will also get a visit from...

The Miami Hurricanes are coming to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday looking to make a statement under new head coach Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes will be returning one of the top passers in the ACC...

HOGS FEED:

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ISAIAH NICHOLS AND CHRIS PAUL

FANS NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT BOBBY PETRINO'S TEAM INSTEAD OF WHAT HAPPENED A DECADE AGO

FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS MOVE UP IN LATEST STATE HIGH SCHOOL POLL

THREE GUEST SPEAKERS PUTTING LITTLE ROCK TOUCHDOWN CLUB ON MAP

SEC ROUND-UP: FINEBAUM TEARS INTO FISHER, AGGIES AFTER EMBARASSING LOSS

SEC SHORTS HILARIOUSLY SENDS BAMA, A&M, NOTRE DAME, NEBRASKA TO ER

DREW SANDERS HAS ANSWERED THE QUESTIONS ABOUT LINEBACKERS FOR HOGS

HOW HIRING SAM PITTMAN MADE BIG IMPACT WITH TWO TEAMS

RAZORBACKS MAKE HUGE JUMP IN AP POLL, BUT HOW FAR? WHO ELSE MOVED UP OR DOWN?

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW HEADING INTO SOUTH CAROLINA; TIME TO GET PAST PETRINO'S AWKWARD EXIT

PITTMAN TOLD JEFFERSON IT WAS HIS LAST SHOT, HOW JEFFERSON RESPONDED

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel