Has Sam Pittman's Plan for Dominique Johnson Worked Perfectly?

Getting Dominique Johnson back for a little work before Texas A&M could have been planned all along

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may have played Dominique Johnson's return perfectly.

A combination of hope and calculated plans now have given the Razorbacks a perfect chance to get last year's best running back on the field when things get serious.

Oh, that doesn't mean Missouri State. If the Hogs desperately needed Johnson before this weekend they probably could have pushed him back into the lineup.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson at Tuesday afternoon's practice working without a green jersey in preparation for Saturday's game with South Carolina. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Pittman may have figured they could beat Cincinnati and South Carolina without him. At the very least, he likely calculated the odds were pretty good for a couple of early wins.

All the time, Johnson has been rehabbing from a knee injury in the Outback Bowl win over Penn State on New Year's Day.

Pittman said Wednesday at his press conference the decision was up to Johnson on when he would return, but he had been cleared for a couple of weeks.

He said the same thing last week before the SEC opener against the Gamecocks, but the Hogs won a wild game, 44-30. Nobody really noticed Johnson wasn't there.

The result of all that is a 2-0 record, an FCS opponent and a chance for Johnson to ease his way back into live game action in a situation that's not going to be too challenging.

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

If Johnson trots into the lineup Saturday, the plan will have come together in the best possible scenario for Pittman.

With Texas A&M coming up next week, that's the start of a stretch of the schedule that's going to be a little more challenging. Nobody really wanted Johnson to get tested against a team that's not struggling on defense.

The Aggies' problem is on offense. Now Johnson can get hit a few times and some carries before going into that game.

Based on the injury rehab and other things, this might have been the plan all along.

Pittman's juggle may be set up perfectly to pay off when really counts.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS LINEBACKER FAMILIAR WITH MISSOURI STATE QUARTERBACK

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE COMING TO SEC

PITTMAN DISCUSSES WHETHER DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WILL PLAY SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: DAWGS, VOLS CANCEL ON OU, AUBURN HAS TEMP AD, MANNING CALLS OUT TENNESSEE, JAY-Z PROTEGE EARNS SHOE DEAL AT LSU

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ISAIAH NICHOLS AND CHRIS PAUL

FANS NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT BOBBY PETRINO'S TEAM INSTEAD OF WHAT HAPPENED A DECADE AGO

FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS MOVE UP IN LATEST STATE HIGH SCHOOL POLL

THREE GUEST SPEAKERS PUTTING LITTLE ROCK TOUCHDOWN CLUB ON MAP

SEC ROUND-UP: FINEBAUM TEARS INTO FISHER, AGGIES AFTER EMBARASSING LOSS

SEC SHORTS HILARIOUSLY SENDS BAMA, A&M, NOTRE DAME, NEBRASKA TO ER

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel