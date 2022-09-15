How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In case you haven't been paying attention, Bobby Petrino is coming back to town.

Over a decade after coaching Arkansas, he brings his Missouri State team for a night game that will only be available online.

Razorback fans are thinking up all sorts of silly things, which is a great storyline for the talking heads on sports radio for a week.

• No. 10 Arkansas hosts FCS opponent Missouri State, led by former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino (2008-11), under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 17, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff between the Hogs and Bears is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

• For the first time in more than a decade, the Hogs will suit up as a top-10 team in Fayetteville. Arkansas last played a game inside Razorback Stadium as a top-10 program in the 2012 season opener against FCS foe Jacksonville State.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman laughs with an official during a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Under coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks are a perfect 6-0 against non-conference opponents. With a win against Missouri State, Pittman would become the first Arkansas head coach since Lou Holtz (1977-78) to win his first seven games against non-conference foes.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson continues to display why he is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. Jefferson has completed 36-of-47 passes (76.6%) for 385 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards and two scores through the first two games of the season. He ranks third in the SEC and ninth nationally in completion percentage and boasts the league’s third-best passing efficiency (173.5).

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders runs through a tackle by South Carolina's Terrell Dawkins on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

• Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is the Razorbacks’ leading ball carrier through two games, totalling 273 rushing yards on 44 carries (6.2 avg) with a pair of touchdowns. Sanders, who posted his second consecutive 100-yard rushing effort in the win over South Carolina, leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards this season. He ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (136.5).

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood looks for running room after making a catch in a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood paces Arkansas’ receiving corps through the first two games of the season with eight catches for 72 yards (9.0 avg) and a touchdown. Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma, caught a team-leading five passes for 30 yards against South Carolina in Saturday’s win to help the Razorbacks start 1-0 in SEC play in back-toback seasons for the first time since 2003-04.

• Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in tackles this season with 20 total stops, including 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack. Pool, who was Arkansas’ leading tackler in 2021, has posted two consecutive seasons with 100+ total tackles and boasts the second-most stops (340) among all FBS defenders since 2019. He has racked up 369 tackles in 46 career games, which is good for sixth-most all-time at Arkansas.

GAME INFORMATION

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Missouri State (2-0, 0-0 MVC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN+, SECN+

