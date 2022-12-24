Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks

FRISCO, Texas – Lone Star High School is a unique place to develop an athlete.

It sits just off the shadow of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters at the halfway point of a back road that runs between where many of the team's players live in Prosper a few miles to the north and the practice facility.



You never know when Dak Prescott might pop onto campus to hang out, honor your coach or film a soup commercial, or when numerous professional athletes might swing by to take in a workout.

Such is the life for Arkansas signee Jaylon Braxton.

A 4-star corner and Top 150 player, he was one of the hottest commodities on the high school recruiting market.

An elite player at one of the state's most elite programs who spent much of his life working against his brother Braylon, an elite quarterback who is a highly sought after transfer right now, is going to draw attention.

Mix in that Braxton uses geography to his advantage to work against NFL athletes whenever possible and it becomes a regular feeding frenzy at the corner of Teel Parkway and Panther Creek.

Footage of him hanging in coverage with the likes of NFL wide receivers Laquon Treadwell of the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos wide receiver Fred Brown and Dennis Houston, Jr. [featured in the video above] of the Dallas Cowboys, along with working with Green Bay Packers safety Will E. Redmond and Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones made it clear that Braxton is top grade material.

That's why when things got a little shaky the past few weeks within the Razorback program with the departure of defensive coordinator Barry Odom leaving, numerous players departing and decommits happening at the last minute, there was concern Braxton might get scooped up by an NIL super power.

But Braxton held strong in his commitment.

"I stayed with Arkansas because I just loved the school," Braxton said. "The campus is amazing. The football program is also amazing. There's no better place to be in the country."

In the meantime, he continues to work out as often as possible while targeting a Jan. 13 move-in date so he can immediately get to work.

His arrival brings hope for the future of a secondary that struggled early on, but found its footing late in the season.

"I have a work ethic that is unmatched," Braxton said. "I have been preparing for this my whole life."

Indeed he has, at the nexus of the football world where high school, college and pro level players intersect the create the sports next superstars.

