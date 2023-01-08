Prayer Vigil to Be Held for Former Razorback Peyton Hillis

Those who can't make it to Springdale are asked to pray at 6 p.m. for this Arkansas hero

Arkansas Razorbacks full back Peyton Hillis (22) gets wrapped up by LSU linebacker Luke Sanders (35) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. (John David Mercer – USA TODAY Sports)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While we have chosen to make it a publication policy to not bother the family of Peyton Hillis out of respect for what they are going through at the moment, it has become quite clear that the former Razorback star has taken a negative turn.

In response, there have been the usual calls for prayers on social media that often make it hard to determine which are simply hollow words and which are believers truly taking time to pray for someone.

In the case of the Shiloh Christian community on the outskirts of Springdale, it is clear that a moment of need has spurred the later.

The prayer vigil will be held on the field played on by the Shiloh Christian Saints football team. If anyone would like to join and go physically pray that Hillis rebound and recover from saving his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida a few days ago, they are welcome to join and lift him up in prayer.

For those who can't make it, we take this opportunity to encourage you to stop and pray wherever you may be at 6 p.m.

