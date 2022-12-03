Welcome news for Razorback fans and at least now they have a starter at quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — He may not have a backup yet, but Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will be back.

It's been a question that has kept some Razorback fans squirming since the season ended last week.

Jefferson didn't keep everybody hanging for long, which means he obviously didn't have a particularly high NFL draft score and didn't want to look for somewhere else to play.

Now coach Sam Pittman and his staff have to find a backup with Malik Hornsby announcing he's entering the transfer portal Monday and Cade Fortin fresh out of eligibility.

Considering Jefferson will be behind almost a completely new offensive line, that backup spot may end up being kind of important.

Pittman had said he was looking for help in the portal this year and they have committed four-star Malachi Singleton out of Georgia, but they still have get his name on the bottom line. Relying on a true freshman is not particularly comforting for anybody

Jefferson’s career completion percentage of 65.5 is currently the best in program history by a wide margin.

His 5,529 career passing yards ranks eighth in school history, 2,236 yards behind the all-time leader in Tyler Wilson.

Jefferson’s 46 passing touchdowns are the seventh-most in school history and 18 shy of Brandon Allen’s program record.

The Hogs are waiting to find out their bowl destination this season with a lot of speculation has them playing a Big 12 opponent in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 28.

Considering the way the season has gone, that would be a good note for fans.

Not as good as Jefferson being there and coming back for a fifth season.

HOGS FEED:

WHO COULD RAZORBACKS LAND TO RUN DEFENSE IF BARRY ODOM HEADS TO TULSA?

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS' FINALLY GETTING TO PLAY SATURDAY AT BUD WALTON ARENA.

SAMARA SPENCER LEADS SCORING PARADE IN WIN OVER TROY ON THURSDAY NIGHT

HOUSTON NUTT KINDA MIFFED ABOUT COACHES ON LOSING STREAKS GETTING BIG RAISES

WHAT DOES NEW PLAYOFF SYSTEM MEAN FOR FUTURE, OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS SEC STATUS?

WHAT WOULD PAST 24 YEARS HAVE BEEN LIKE FOR THE HOGS IF WE GOT 12-TEAM PLAYOFF INSTEAD OF BCS?

KIFFIN, NUTT FIND COMMON GROUND IN DISTASTE FOR HUGH FREEZE

DEVO IS BACK FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR RAZORBACKS' BASKETBALL TEAM

IS RAZORBACK FOOTBALL FALLING THROUGH THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

REGARDLESS OF THE MORAL POSTURING, HUGH FREEZE CAN COACH

KEEPING TRACK OF WHO'S COMING AND GOING FOR HOGS FOOTBALL

DAVONTE DAVIS DESERVES RESPECT, PRIVACY RIGHT NOW

WITH HORNSBY GONE, WHO CAN HOGS TARGET AT QB IN TRANSFER PORTAL?

MUNDANE GAME AGAINST TROY HAS DEVELOPED INTO MUST-WATCH TELEVISION

SEC SHORTS: WHO DO POLICE TURN TO WHEN CLEMSON ABDUCTS PLAYOFFS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel