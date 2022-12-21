Not the last before final national signing day in February for Sam Pittman and staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman made it clear Wednesday afternoon he's not finished chasing players.

"We'll add a couple more in high school and the rest in the portal," he said.

Right now, the class is ranked No. 22 in the 247Sports composite recruiting classes. Pittman noted that, so he knows fans and everybody else watches that to make judgements, which is pretty much accurate.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. (Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports)

How long they stay there will depend on the players they sign and who everybody else lands.

Maybe the biggest news out of his press conference is he's expecting six to 12 more players on campus between a new period of visits Jan. 4-8, which gives everybody a better chance before February.

Getting 16 of the 23 players he's already gotten on campus when the spring semester starts helps everybody in a spring practice.

"It will change the depth on our team," Pittman said.

That's what the Razorbacks have desperately needed.

"With injuries and everything else you have to have that depth these days," Pittman said and he made it clear several times the focus now is transfers.

"We're ready to attack the portal," he said.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) takes the snap against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. (Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports)

The biggest transfer right now is quarterback Jacolby Criswell that Pittman tried to land when the Morrilton star was making his college coach.

There wasn't enough time to really give him a solid chance of landing him with the Hogs in 2019, but he did make an impression that was strong enough to get him really quickly this time.

"We knew there would be an upgrade there," he said.

Criswell and high school signee Malachi Singleton out of Georgia will both be on campus in January for spring practice this year.

That is huge.

High School Signees

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 195, Naples, Fla.

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 5-11, 170, Frisco (Lone Star), Texas

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 315, Paris (Harris County), Tenn.

Carson Dean, DE, 6-4, 235, Carrolton (Hebron), Texas

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-3, 195, Moody, Ala.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 185, McKinney, Texas

Ian Geffrard, OL, 6-6, 350, Mableton (Whitefield Academy), Ga.

Dylan Hasz, S, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 245, Bixby, Okla.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 250, Mansfield, Texas

RJ Johnson, ATH, 6-1, 175, McDonough (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), Ga.

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Quincy Rhodes, DE, 6-7, 255, North Little Rock

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 225, Kennesaw (North Cobb), Ga.

Brad Spence, DE, 6-2, 225, Houston (Klein Forest)

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-4, 320, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 5-11, 185, Gardendale, Ala.

Transfers

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-4, 189, Dallas (Texas A&M-Commerce)

Josh Braun, OT, 6-6, 335, Live Oak, Fla. (Florida)

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 225, Morrilton (North Carolina)

John Morgan, DE, 6-2, 265, Upper Marlboro, Md. (Pittsburgh)

