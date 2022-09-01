SEC Round-Up: Kelly Has LSU Calling Teenagers After Midnight on School Night

SI99 receiver cancels date with Ole Miss, Utah St. AD might drive down to Auburn after Alabama game, Gators missing four against Utah, 'Manningcast' reveals official schedule, Aggies wear boots, rest of league reveals it will wear uniforms

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has his coaches call teenagers after midnight despite it being a school night, the Mannings let people know which days they feel like working this year, people in East Texas wear boots, Auburn may go to Alabama to get its Utah-based AD, and some SEC schools feel the need to let their fans know they will wear uniforms in Week 1.

All this and more in this Sept. 1 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nothing is set in stone until kickoff, but the picture of the 2022 Alabama football team has been painted a little clearer with the release of...

Welcome to the official reboot of the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics. The podcast will air weekly, with hosts Mason Smith and Joe Schatz along with a rotation of...

Drake spent last season on the Raiders, but they cut him on Aug. 22. Since he was released from Las Vegas, the 28-year-old...

The Auburn football season will finally begin this Saturday when the Mercer Bears come to Jordan Hare Stadium. The matchup is not expected...

The Auburn football season is just days away. While expectations on what the Tigers should be able to achieve in 2022 are all over the place, most folks close to the program have high hopes that...

After the sudden departure of Auburn athletic director Allen Greene last Friday, numerous names were quickly thrown out as potential replacements, and one...

Sixty-four players could be found across the two-deep offense, defense and special teams depth charts Florida released on Wednesday ahead of its season-opener against the No. 7 Utah Utes. Across the 29 individual positions, 10 of which...

One of the prize possessions left behind by former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen was this year's starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. On Wednesday, Mullen — who now works as an analyst for ESPN — released a list of Heisman favorites and dark horse candidates...

The Florida Gators ruled tight end Arlis Boardingham (upper body), cornerback Jaydon Hill (lower body), quarterback Jack Miller III (upper body - thumb surgery) and...

There has been some slight speculation as to the color jersey that Georgia would be wearing for their opening game against the Oregon Ducks. According to the Chick-fil-A kickoff...

A day after being cut from the Miami Dolphins, the former University of Georgia running back Sony Michel has found a new home. Michel will be heading back out to the west coast for the second time in...

"I don't think we've been this thin at defensive back in the seven years I've been here." That was Kirby Smart this past spring when asked about the depth they had at defensive back. With spring and fall camp now behind him...

BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman...

It’s September 1st which means LSU can begin contacting the 2024 class. Once the clock struck 12:00am, the Tigers’ recruiting staff immediately...

The Tigers enter Sunday with a chip on their shoulders. After back-to-back subpar seasons, this program is destined to improve in all facets of the game under head coach Brian Kelly, and it starts with...

Mississippi State football has put in the work this offseason as the Bulldogs prepare to take on arguably the nation's toughest schedule. The first game on that slate is now...

Mississippi State football has an extremely difficult schedule this season, and even non-conference opponents could put up a tough fight. Most SEC teams incorporate games...

Mississippi State football is primed to have a breakthrough season in 2022, and some big things could happen as the year progresses. The team returns some outstanding veteran talent on both offense and defense and appears...

Week 1 of the SEC season begins with all 14 teams in action and games spread across four days of the Labor Day weekend. Heck, even Vanderbilt is 1-0, thanks to a road win over Hawai’I last Saturday. There are no season-opening...

As the Missouri Tigers begin their 2022 season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Thursday night, the offensive spotlight naturally goes toward guys like freshman receiver Luther Burden and Mizzou’s darling quarterback Brady Cook. But Mizzou fans maybe have gotten too used to the presence of sixth-year receiver Barrett Banister.

Third-year tight end Kibet Chepyator is no stranger to doing things the hard way. He walked on to the Tigers football team in 2020 and saw...

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for the 2022 NFL season, as the Manning brothers recently released a video announcing what games they will be calling this fall. ESPN confirmed back in February that the 'ManningCast' had been extended until 2024, but did not...

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are only days away from their first game of the 2022 season, and the anticipation is at an all-time high. Redshirt senior KD Hill is hoping to be...

Tennessee opens it season tonight against Ball State at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. The Vols open the season on a Thursday night for the second time in as many years. Tennessee will look to...

Just a few days after releasing a Week One hype video, Tennessee Football's social media team has released a season hype video with the caption "Tomorrow a new chapter begins..."

Tennessee Football has revealed its uniform choice for their season opener against Ball State on Thursday night.

Legendary Texas footwear meets the fighting Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M University Athletics and Lucchese, a historic 140-year-old...

The Texas A&M Aggies had four players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. And if Sports Illustrated’s latest 2023 mock draft is any indication, A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher could see next year's Aggies draft class have even more success. SI predicts that defensive back...

The Alabama Crimson Tide received six of the seven first-place votes in the SEC preseason poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report. The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted...

FORMER RAZORBACK MAY SOON BE WITH DALLAS COWBOYS

CHANCE FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE

WHY RAZORBACK FANS NEED TO COOL DOWN THE HYPE THIS SEASON

PLENTY OF GAMES FOR HOGS' FANS TO WATCH ON TV THIS WEEKEND

HOGS WON'T CATCH CINCINNATI OFF-BALANCE TRYING TO RUN THE BALL SATURDAY

SAM PITTMAN COULD USE SOME OF JIMMY JOHNSON'S PSYCHOLOGY FOR DEALING WITH HOT DAY

WHAT THE HOGS SAID AFTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON'S PRACTICE

QUESTIONS REMAIN ON INTERIOR LINE ON BOTH SIDES FOR BALL FOR RAZORBACKS HEADED INTO OPENER

WILL DEPTH END UP BEING AN ISSUE FOR HOGS THIS YEAR?

SEC SHORTS TAKES THEIR TURN HAVING FUN WITH AUBURN

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE PREVIEWING OPENING AGAINST CINCINNATI

LAST YEAR'S NINE WINS MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THIS WEEK

WHO'S ON THE COACHING HOT SEAT HEADED INTO OPENING WEEK