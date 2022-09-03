Key Points for Razorbacks' Season Opener Against Cincinnati

A top-25, season-opening showdown is on the horizon as No. 19 Arkansas hosts No. 23 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

10 Things to Know – Cincinnati

1. First meeting between schools in history Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman walks the outdoor grass practice field during a fall practice at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) The Razorbacks won all five games against non-conference opponents in 2021. The last time Arkansas dropped a game to a non-conference opponent was against Western Kentucky (Nov. 9, 2019). Additionally, coach Sam Pittman is 5-0 versus non-conference foes.

2. Hogs trying to repeat success Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Malik Chavis celebrates near the end of a win in the Outback Bowl over Penn State on Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY Sports) The Razorbacks are coming off the program’s best season in a decade after going 9-4 and winning four trophies for the first time in school history, capturing the Southwest Classic (Texas A&M), the Battle for the Golden Boot (LSU), Battle Line Rivalry (Missouri) and the Outback Bowl (Penn State). Arkansas had won seven games combined the previous three seasons before winning eight in the regular season and then winning the team’s first bowl game since 2016.



3. Starting season in Top 25 Arkansas Razorbacks backup quarterback Malik Hornsby rolls out looking to pass in workouts Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas is ranked in both major polls to begin the campaign, checking in at No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs, ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since 2015, finished last season ranked No. 21 following their 24-10 over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Arkansas will play five teams ranked in the AP preseason poll in 2022, including No. 23 Cincinnati in this year’s season opener.



4. Keeping ground attack going Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders runs against Penn State in a win in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY Sports) By the end of the 2021 season, the Razorbacks were the best rushing team in all of Power 5 and the seventh-best rushing attack at the FBS level, averaging 227.8 yards per game. The Arkansas offense ran for 2,961 yards – the most since 2007 when running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones led the Hogs to a school-record 3,725 yards. Four different Razorbacks gained over 500 yards for the first time since 1975 with quarterback KJ Jefferson (664) leading the way and joined by running backs Trelon Smith (598), Raheim Sanders (578) and Dominique Johnson (575). The Arkansas running game was also explosive, producing 113 runs of 10+ yards to lead all Power 5 schools and rank second nationally behind Kent State (126). Of those 113 runs, 27 went for 20+ yards and 12 went for 30+ yards, including the team’s longest runs of the year with 49-yard runs by wide receiver Treylon Burks (UAPB) and Jefferson (Missouri).



5. Can KJ repeat what he did last year? Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson runs a drill at spring practice in April inside Razorback Stadium. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson is coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign in 2021. He passed for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with a team-high 664 yards rushing and six scores. He capped his first season as the full-time starter by earning Outback Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 110 yards in the win over Penn State. His 110 yards rushing made him the first Arkansas QB since Matt Jones in 2004 vs. Ole Miss to eclipse 100 yards in a single game. Jefferson is one of two returning FBS quarterbacks (Louisville QB Malik Cunningham) to lead their team in both passing and rushing yards last season.



A trio of talent at running back Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green breaks free during the game with Texas A&M on Sept. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Images) The Hogs boast a three-headed monster in the running back room with sophomores Raheim Sanders and AJ Green and junior Dominique Johnson. Johnson, a converted tight end, led the team in rushing touchdowns after taking over starting duties midway through the season, while Sanders finished his freshman campaign with two touchdowns in the Outback Bowl. Green ran for 227 yards on just 47 carries as a true freshman last fall.

7. Experienced big guys up front on offense Arkansas Razorbacks offensive tackle Dalton Wagner during workouts for fall practice on the outdoor grass field at the football practice center. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas returns four starters — Dalton Wagner (41 games played with 28 starts in career), Ricky Stromberg (34 games played with 32 starts in career), Brady Latham (25 games played with 23 starts in career) and Beaux Limmer (24 games played with 16 starts in career) — on the offensive line in 2022. The foursome has combined for 124 career games played with 99 career starts, the second-most combined career starts among SEC teams entering the season (Auburn with 102 combined career starts returning).



Another year for defense's leading tackler Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool reaches for a water bottle in practice Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Bumper Pool’s decision to return for a final year at Arkansas will make an enormous impact on the Razorbacks’ defense. Pool was sensational last season, leading the Hogs with 125 tackles and ranking third in the SEC. He paced a linebacker unit of Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry that saw all three defenders post at least 100 tackles. Pool’s return gives defensive coordinator Barry Odom a star in the middle of the Arkansas defense that has played in 44 games in his career. When the Hogs kick off against Cincinnati, Pool’s race to become Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler will begin. He enters the 2022 season with 349 tackles, good for ninth all-time on the Arkansas career list and just 60 tackles away from overtaking the legendary Tony Bua. Bua’s 408 career tackles have been the standard since 2003.



9. Leader of secondary back from injury Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon during fall camp practice Aug. 18, 2022, on the outdoor grass field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) The Razorbacks get back All-America safety Jalen Catalon against the Bearcats. Catalon missed the Hogs’ final seven games of 2021 after having shoulder surgery following the Ole Miss game. Despite only playing in six games, the Mansfield, Texas, product made 46 stops and picked off two passes. Catalon, who has 151 tackles and five interceptions in 20 career games, is a first-team All-SEC honoree entering the 2022 season.



Just a 'Little' strength leading special teams Arkansas Razorbacks' kicker Cam Little on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, on the outdoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Sophomore place kicker Cam Little was named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award, which includes 30 of the best returning kickers in the country. The Moore, Okla., product’s 20 field goals last season were the third most in a single season by a Razorback kicker in program history and helped him garner Freshman All-America status from the FWAA, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Little drilled 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and all 46 of his point after attempts during his freshman campaign. Heading into the 2022 season, Little earned Preseason Third Team All-SEC distinction by Phil Steele Magazine.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

