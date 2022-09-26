Since Europe, Musselman Has Done, Seen a Lot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Later today Arkansas Razorback basketball coach Eric Musselman will take part in his first official interview of the 2022-23 season and will also host a practice open to the media in preparation for a trip to Hawaii to open the season Thanksgiving week against Louisville.

It may feel early, but a rule change in 2013 made it possible for teams to begin practice in September.

But before Musselman starts getting ready to hit the waves of Hawaii, let's look at everywhere he's been since we last saw his team play a pick-up game in Italy last month.

Most recently Musselman met up with players and family in Dallas for the Razorback football game against Texas A&M. Clearly this shot was taken before the second half.

Never one to shy away from celebrities, Musselman took time to hang out with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and PGA Tour legend John Daly.

Somehow Musselman always finds his way into NFL locker rooms. This time he was in Kansas City to spend time with former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He also took photos with head coach Andy Reid.

Professional teams and eventually baseball will become a theme here as Musselman darts back and forth across the country. Two weeks ago he was in Arizona for a Sunday visit with the Diamondbacks.

A few days before moving up to the majors, Musselman was in Little Rock throwing out the first pitch for the Arkansas Travelers.

The day before heading down to Little Rock, Greg Norman swung by to catch a little of that Musselman magic before scouting the area for courses that might possibly host a LIV tournament.

This past weekend wasn't Musselman's first to the Dallas area and Kansas City wasn't the first NFL team the Razorback coach hit up over the past month and change. Musselman managed to hit the Dallas Cowboys practice field adjacent to The Star in Frisco, Texas behind team headquarters to touch base with head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore two days before the Cowboys opened against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, no travel schedule is complete without sitting down with ESPN's Paul Finebaum. The Paul Finebaum Show is filmed at the ESPN regional base in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Always one for a laugh and time with a celebrity, Musselman took in a bit of actor-comedian Rob Schneider's work at The Grove Comedy Club near the corner of HWY 71-Business and Apple Blossom in Lowell.

Of course, before he threw out the first pitch in Little Rock, Musselman warmed up his arm and tuned his skills by kicking off his time at home from the European tour with a first pitch for the Naturals in Northwest Arkansas.

