Looking Back: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 2021

A lot of people don't remember what happened last year in the Southwest Classic.

Memory and the 20-10 score makes this out to have been a somewhat close game, but the reality is nothing about the 2021 episode of Arkansas vs. Texas A&M was ever in doubt.

The game was over in barely more than a minute beyond the first quarter.

A Cam Little 46-yard field goal on the Razorback's opening drive set the tone for a series of drives to follow that put the game out of reach for Jimbo Fisher's offense.

A few minutes later, after an A&M drive to the Arkansas 34 fell apart in disastrous fashion as a result of negative plays, a penalty and immense pressure, KJ Jefferson hit Treylon Burks down the right sideline in the iconic stumble highlight where he regained his footing and outran everyone for an 85-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter.

Jefferson went deep again, this time to the left side to running back AJ Green for a 48-yard touchdown that turned the lights out before they had even fully turned on.

Before Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could get his wife Gene a drink and get settled into his private suite the game was essentially over.

Despite the 17-0 lead being more than enough, a Cam Little 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter provided extra insurance to make sure there was no hope of overtime as the Razorbacks won 20-10.

