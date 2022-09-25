'Jump Six' Leads to Texas-Sized Heartbreak

Trophy photos with Sam Pittman will have to be postponed for a year

ARLINGTON, Texas – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will have to put his crown and throne in storage for at least a year following a heart-breaking 23-21 loss that will long be remembered in Razorback history.

After seizing control of the game early and being poised to coast to an easy win, the Razorbacks fell victim to a play that is common to this series in its wacky nature.

Let's just call it "Jump Six."

For the second week in a row, Arkansas had a chance to score with a short run near the goal like and fumbled.

It was a 10-point swing that will haunt Razorback fans in much the same way the Clint Stoerner fumble at Tennessee continues to haunt them.

With Texas A&M on the ropes and momentum still firmly on the Hogs' side, quarterback KJ Jefferson dove over the top, losing control of the ball as he launched. It then ping-ponged around into the hands of sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell.

Had he been tackled immediately, there might not have been enough time for A&M to score before the half. Had his progress been ruled as stopped at the 18-yard line, it still might have happened.

However, when Demani Richardson took the ball from his teammate and ran the anchor leg of a 98-yard return, the fate of Sam Pittman's trophy photo was sealed. Arkansas fans just didn't know it yet.

There was still a chance for Arkansas to win, but a 42-yard field attempt by Cam Little bounced off the top of the right goal post. Prior to the kick, Pittman opted to let the clock run down as much as possible.

It turned out to be exactly enough time to the second for Jimbo Fisher to clock manage his way to victory, 23-21.

We're live from Arlington, Texas where it's hot outside, but comfortable inside the home of the Cowboys where Arkansas fans have a clear numbers advantage 15 minutes before kick-off.

First Quarter

(15:00 1Q, 0-0)

Oh how quickly we forget how obnoxious those A&M chants can be. So loud. So nonsensical. So inexplicably about the Texas Longhorns. Maybe one day they'll update their material.

As the teams take the field, Arkansas has clearly outdrawn Texas A&M by a large margin and the Hog fans are WAY louder. When the Aggies were announced the boos from Arkansas fans made it impossible to hear A&M fans. Also, the early runs with the Hog call are deafening.

There are pockets or Razorback fans sprinkled throughout the Texas A&M half the the stadium.

Arkansas takes the opening kickoff and Arkansas has receivers running free on the first route. Jefferson finds Haselwood to set the tone up front and the Hogs offense is moving with a bit of pace.

On 3rd & 4, Jefferson throw behind Ketron Jackson and the Hogs will end their first drive in a punt. Max Fletcher's punt takes an A&M bounce and the Aggies will set up shop at their own 35-yard line.

As expected, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher followed his traditional pattern as Devon Achane ran for five on the opening play.

The Arkansas secondary then got tested and held up as Aggie QB Max Johnson had nowhere to go and had to throw the ball away.

The Aggies got called for illegal shift and Pittman chooses to replay second day while taking the five yards. It was all a wash though as Achane gets the five yards back to make it third down where it would have been anyway.

Big Play Alert

Down goes Johnson! Down goes Johnson! Drew Sanders and Zach Williams swallowed him up after deep penetration for an 8-yard loss. A&M will punt.

Arkansas will take over on their own 31-yard line.

If the hundreds of Hog fans on the concourse eventually make their way to a seat, the Arkansas side will be essentially full with the exception of one spot in the cheap seats.

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders picks up where he left off last week with a hard 6-yard run to set the tone early on this drive.

The first three carries go to Sanders, including a 2-yard run on 3rd & 1 for a first down.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders catches a pass during pregame warmups at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Big Play Alert

KJ Jefferson finds an empty half of the field for an easy 26-yard run. He then hits Ketron Jackson in the left flat for a 32-yard touchdown pass as solid blocking opened a hole to break him free.

5 plays, 69 yards (1:43 drive)

Arkansas 7, Texas A&M 0 (1Q, 9:44)

(9:44 1Q, 7-0)

A&M will begin its drive with a delay of game, moving the Aggies back to the 20.

Big Play Alert

Welcome back Myles Slusher. The defensive back drags down the running back for a 6-yard loss.

Arkansas continues to get pressure on Johnson to set up 4th & 1 at the A&M 34. Jimbo Fisher calls for the punt team.

(7:32 1Q, 7-0)

Arkansas will begin this drive on their own 23-yard line. If statistical averages for the Aggies hold up, a drive here would just about put the game out of reach.

Jefferson said after the Missouri State game that he would go back to trusting himself running the ball gain. That seems to be the case early on.

AJ Green is now leaving cleat prints across Aggie defenders as three straight rushes by the No. 2 back of runs gives Arkansas first down near midfield.

Big Play Alert

KJ Jefferson finds Warren Thompson all alone DEEP in the A&M secondary with no one around for a 56-yard touchdown. The mountain of a QB threw 50 of those yards in the air.

7 plays, 78 yards (2:07)

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 0 (1Q, 5:25)

1Q, 5:25 (14-0)

With the way these teams are eating clock, the opportunities to put up points are ticking away quickly.

Arkansas keeps getting pressure despite Texas A&M trying to rely on the short passing game. Now 3rd &2 from the 33-yard line.

First down pass on a bootleg by Johnson is negated by an illegal shift. That will move the Aggies 20 yards back from where they would have had it. Bumper Pool, playing in front of friends and family in his home region for the last time as a Razorback had Johnson grasped to force a bad throw.

A&M has to punt, but it is muffed by Arkansas, goes into the hands of an Aggie, but is recovered by Quincy McAdoo.

Jefferson completes a pass to Thompson on third down with no one really open. Max Fletcher will punt while standing on his own 11-yard line.

Texas A&M will take over at their own 34-yard line.

1:47 1Q (14-0)

The Arkansas secondary continues to hold up on pass plays. A&M is able to get four yards from Achane up the middle, forcing 3rd & 6.

Slusher is all over the place. He arrives right as the ball gets to Anaias Smith and knocks it away. A&M must punt.

0:59 1Q (14-0)

Jefferson beats the safety for a 5-yard gain. That sets up the first carry of the season for Dominique Johnson, a 1-yard gain.

End of the 1st quarter

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 0

Arkansas switches ends of the field right as the sun moves off into the A&M stand area. Until about two minutes ago, there was an area of the field where the ball could be lost in the air.

KJ Jefferson holds up and ducks for cover in an uncharacteristic move by the big QB.

Dominique Johnson shaking off the rust. Big 20-yard run followed by an 8-yard run, followed by 7-yard run as Johnson is taking over.

Jefferson pass attempt to Hornsby tipped at the line of scrimmage, so the Hogs go back to Hornsby on a run which was full of acrobatics, but short on yards.

Look for Arkansas to go back to that double reverse later on. The Aggies committed hard to crashing the run, leaving Trey Knox all alone. It was a loss for now, but might be a touchdown later.

Expecting an announcement of a possible record crowd for this game.

12:08, 1Q (14-0)

Big Play Alert

Achane finds a seam and flips the field from deep in Aggie territory to a 63-yard run to the Arkansas 30. Slusher caught him from behind. It is A&M's initial first down.

After a quick 10-yard gain, Max Johnson takes on Bumper Pool for a 4-yard gain to set up second down at the Arkansas 11.

The defense swarms as the defensive line swallows up Achane to make it 3rd & 5.

Big Play Alert

Johnson throws a high floater to Evan Stewart for a 10-yard touchdown pass that should have been easily picked off, but for some reason, Malik Chavis never looked back to find the ball and overran the play.

6 plays, 93 yards (3:23)

Arkansas 14, Texas A&m 7

14:25, 1Q (14-7)

Arkansas fans just booed the Aggies' puppy dog when the well-groomed collie was shown on the screen during the break.

Sanders back on the field for Hogs after a rest last series and plows his way through several missed tackles for a 12-yard gain.

Jefferson tiptoes his way to a first down near midfield. This is the second time the big QB looks like he's going out of his way to not get hurt.

Arkansas rides Sanders on a couple of carries across midfield. We officially have a Nathan Bax sighting. His reception was for no gain, but he was seen.

Jefferson runs through a tackle for a first down just past the 40. He then finds Haselwood. If the pass weren't low, he might have had a chance to score.

Sanders then gets the edge with his speed to push inside the red zone before Jefferson finds Haselwood down to the three.

Big Play Alert

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson loses the ball near the Texas A&M goal line Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Jefferson tries to dive into the end zone from the 3-yard line and hits a helmet, causing it to pop up at the one and be picked out of the air by Tyrek Chappell who handed it off to Demani Richardson at the 18-yard line after appearing to have progress stopped.

The two combined for a 98-yard touchdown run. However, the ensuring extra point try was bobbled and Arkansas held on the extra point.

It's officially an Arkansas-Texas A&M game.

Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 13 (2Q, 3:12)

You can hear the Texas A&M crowd now. It forces Sam Pittman to call a time out.