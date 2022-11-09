SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Gets Chastised for Its Treatment of Religious Schools

Alabama deals with depression, Tennessee faces the truth and Georgia attends the first playoff meeting after running things at the SEC

It was a crazy weekend in SEC football and Matt Mitchell brought the goods this week with his weekly edition of SEC Roll Call.

This week the SEC commissioner is out trying to figure out if there is any way to get a second SEC team into the playoffs, so Georgia is left in charge of running the conference.

A bitter Tennessee deals with the fallout of losing to Georgia, everyone has an interest in the Arkansas loss to Liberty and no one sees LSU sending Alabama into a deep depression.

If you've got four minutes and need a good laugh, then click below to watch this week's edition.

