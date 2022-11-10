WWE Looking for More Razorbacks to Bring into the Fold

Baron Corbin, Big E looking to sign more Arkansas athletes in addition to Dalton Wagner

FAYETTEVILLE – There's no doubt that when it comes to celebrities, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has an addiction.

Those who follow the coach and his exploits on Twitter understand how much this man gets around. However, earlier today Musselman found himself in the company of some of biggest celebrities he's shared social media space with to date.

Physically speaking that is.

Baron Corbin, a heel currently managed by former world champion JBL and promoted as a wrestling god, and Big E, a member of the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, stopped by the University of Arkansas as part of the company's "Campus Rush" program.

The event is part of WWE's talent recruitment tour that began on Oct. 12 at Ole Miss and will wrap up on Dec. 7 at Penn State.

Current Razorback offensive lineman Dalton Wagner signed a deal with WWE's "Next In Line" program last year that guarantees him a developmental deal with the company when his football playing days are over.

Former Razorback John Ridgeway also expressed a passing interest in professional wrestling during a press conference last year.

“WWE Campus Rush will serve as a core pillar in our commitment to finding the next generation of WWE Superstars among today’s elite college athletes,” James Kimball, WWE’s Head of Talent Operations and Strategy said in an October press release. “The talent pipeline from college sports to WWE has proven to be effective, as evidenced by current champions Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair, and we are looking forward to visiting major college campuses around the country to introduce ourselves in a new way.”

Both Corbin and Big E played football in college. Corbin played at Northwest Missouri State before catching on with the Indianapolis Colts where he roomed with current WWE star and announcer Pat McAfee.

Big E played football for the University of Iowa before becoming a power lifter and eventually signing with the WWE.

Perhaps the biggest news from the event is Big E's physical condition in the photo considering how good he looks compared to a few months ago. The former WWE heavyweight champion broke his neck during a botched move on live television that dropped him on top of his head onto the floor outside the ring.

WWE fans have been hoping for a return by the former member of The New Day. However, a name drop by tag team partner Kofi Kingston on Raw Monday night is as close as things have come.

Kingston, along with Xavier Woods, the third member of the New Day, will fight the Usos Friday night on Smackdown. If Kingston and Woods lose, it will mean that Big E and The New Day will no longer be the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

However, depending on how things went in Fayetteville Wednesday, the next tag team to hold the belts for that long just might be a pair of Razorbacks.

