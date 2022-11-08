Arkansas Razorbacks Respond to Rare Negative Recruiting News with Epic Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In what was a rough week for Arkansas athletics all around last week, the men's basketball team found itself on the losing end of a recruiting battle for No. 10 2023 recruit Ron Holland.

Just days after Texas decimated the Razorbacks in an exhibition game, the Duncanville power forward opted for the Longhorns, leaving Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to figure out what's next.

We now have that answer. The morning after a season opening win over North Dakota State, the basketball program dropped a recruiting video titled "Make It Red."

The video features current Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin Williams as he narrates a video highlighting the history and mystique surrounding the Arkansas program. He also points out that while there are blue bloods, there's an even better option – blood that runs Arkansas red.

Click below to see the full video.

