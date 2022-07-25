Where Did Sam Pittman Rank Among Most Entertaining in SEC?

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin tops list, but Head Hog right there in top four in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everybody has some sort of ranking after the annual SEC Media Daze.

This year, Saturday Down South ranked the top coaches in the league on entertainment value.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State's Mike Leach are at the top of the list. That's not particularly surprising. Having lived in Mississippi for a few years it helps to develop a sense of humor.

South Carolina's Shane Beamer got third place, primarily because of some rap thing he started his media days press conference doing. For some of us old guys it went over our heads.

But Arkansas' Sam Pittman came in third, which is probably a ranking he enjoys. He doesn't particularly like being a front-runner.

He is probably aiming more to be where Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart are located — smack in the middle of the rankings. They also win the most.

Pittman does try to be entertaining when he's in front of a mic, whether he wants to admit it or not. He's more entertaining when he's not on the record and just having a conversation, but that's hard to do because everybody wants to be a social media hero.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last week. (Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports)

Now he's just got to get the results on the field, which is what he's trying to do.

He's already won the fans over as we've talked about repeatedly. Part of that is his personality that plays well with Razorback fans.

It's clear the players enjoy playing for him.

As we said, though, he just needs wins.

