Hogs' Ricky Stromberg on Watch List for Top Lineman Award

Has shot at being Razorbacks' third winner of best lineman award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg is one of 89 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.

That is the award to the top outstanding interior lineman.

He anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game.

Razorbacks center Ricky Stromberg named to watch list for Outland Trophy. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Stromberg, who totaled 873 snaps on the year, only gave up three sacks and was penalized just eight times all season.

Behind Stromberg’s blocking, four Razorbacks rushed for at least 500 yards in 2021 – a feat that had not been accomplished at Arkansas since 1975.

He was part of an offensive line that blocked for three games of 300+ yards of rushing (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State) and two games of 600+ yards of total offense (Georgia Southern and Ole Miss).

Stromberg is vying to become the third Razorback in history to win the award.

Bill “Bud” Brooks and Loyd Phillips each won the Outland Trophy as college football’s most outstanding interior lineman in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists.

Razorbacks center Ricky Stromberg makes the line calls during last October's game against UAPB in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium and he only played in the first half. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

There are 29 offensive tackles on this year’s list, just ahead of 25 defensive tackles to go with 18 centers and 17 guards.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati on ESPN.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

KYLER MURRAY APPARENTLY GOING TO HAVE TO START STUDYING

BUMPER POOL'S DRIVE TO BE ALL-TIME LEADING TACKLER FOR HOGS

HOW DID PITTMAN RANK IN TERMS OF ENTERTAINMENT AT SEC MEDIA DAYS?

ALL-AMERICAN SAFETY JALEN CATALON ON INJURY LAST YEAR, LOOKING AHEAD TO SEASON

HOGS' BUMPER POOL ON COMING BACK FOR BONUS SEASON TO LEAVE PROGRAM BETTER

SAM PITTMAN DOESN'T THINK HOGS HAVE ARRIVED ... AND THEY HAVEN'T

HOW TENNESSEE ACTUALLY MADE A WORSE HIRE THAN CHAD MORRIS IN 2017

IF NICK SABAN IS RELYING ON CONGRESS TO FIX NIL, HE MAY BE IN TROUBLE

KJ JEFFERSON GETS ANOTHER BIT OF MOTIVATION WITH SNUB AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

WITHOUT SABAN AND FISHER FEUDING AND NO NEW TEAMS, MEDIA DAYS WAS RATHER ROUTINE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.