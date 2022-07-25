Tackler-in-Chief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has landed another linebacker on the Butkus Award watch list.

This year it's senior linebacker Bumper Pool who follows Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Grant Morgan in landing the honor. Morgan was unable to make the semifinalist list that Pool hopes to be included on in early November.

Pool is one of 51 linebackers included on the list in honor of No. 51 Dick Butkus wore during his legendary career with the Chicago Bears. To be considered, players must play a traditional linebacker position and cannot be a hybrid player who sometimes plays with his hand on the ground.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area product is looking for his third consecutive season with over 100 tackles. He led Arkansas in tackles last year with 125 tackles, including 45 solo tackles despite not technically being a starter.

Pool will have a chance to make a run at Tony Bua's school record for tackles set in the Houston Nutt era of the early 2000s. Pool only needs 60 tackles, less than half last season's total, to take the top spot.

This most recent honor is in addition to being named to the Second Team for the Phil Steele Preseason All-American team, First Team for the Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC team, Second Team All-SEC.

Pool will find out whether he makes the cut for the award semifinals around Halloween. Should he make it that far, he will find out if he is a finalist during the week of Thanksgiving.

If named a finalist, Pool will find out whether he won on the first Wednesday in December.

